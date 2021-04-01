Corona Virus Outbreak : Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Research Report Forecast and Opportunities Till 2027

COVID-19 impact & Outbreak: on new Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Report, offering growth, trends, and forecast for each segment along with regional and country analysis. The study has done with respect to market share, size, trends, growth, outlook, estimation and forecast period 2021-2027.

The broad point of care diagnostics market has been sub-grouped into the product, mode, and end-user. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Product

Glucose Monitoring Kits

Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits

Infectious Diseases Testing Kits

Coagulation Monitoring Kits

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits

Tumor/Cancer Markers

Urinalysis Testing Kits

Cholesterol Test Strips

Hematology Testing Kits

Drugs of Abuse Testing Kits

Fecal Occult Testing Kits

Others

By Mode

Prescription-based Testing Kits

Over-the-counter (OTC) Testing Kits

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Care Settings

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the point of care diagnostics market include Abbott Laboratories, Alere Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Dnaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Instrumentation Laboratory, Johnson & Johnson, Nova Biomedical, Omron healthcare co., ltd., and Siemens Healthcare GmbH. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for point of care diagnostics in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

