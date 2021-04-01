Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Trends, Share, Competitive Dynamics, Demand, Key Players – Forecast 2027

An autonomous device designed for clean floor, carpet and tiles is known as robotic vacuum cleaner. These vacuum cleaners are designed to perform daily and weekly cleaning tasks to keep the house clean. This vacuum cleaner comprises of variety of sensors which gives it the ability to navigate through the home.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 17.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 3,871.90 million by 2027 from USD 1,057.60 million in 2019. Rising popularity amongst consumers prone to dust mite allergy is expected to be the driving factor for this market.

Regular product launches in robotic vacuum cleaner have enabled providers to increase product range with different specifications. New developments have also increased functionality and ease of use of the products. This factor will in turn increase the customer base for the companies.

The major players covered in the report are ECOVACS, Neato Robotics, Inc., Dyson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., SAMSUNG, Pentair plc., Maytronics, iRobot Corporation, Metapo, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Hayward Industries, Inc, Haier lnc., ILIFE INNOVATION LTD., Taurus Group, bObsweep, BLACK+DECKER Inc., Miele & Cie. KG, SharkNinja Operating LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, AB Electrolux, and SHARP CORPORATION among other domestic players. Robotic vacuum cleaner market share data is available for Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Robotic vacuum cleaner market is segmented on the basis of type, operation mode, charging type, distribution channel and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on type, the market is segmented into floor vacuum cleaner, window vacuum cleaner, pool vacuum cleaner and others. Floor vacuum cleaner is dominating the market as the residential places have the greater ratio of cleaning area flooring as compared to windows and pools. In addition to this, increasing home infrastructure in countries like U.K. supports the growth of floor vacuum cleaner in the Europe robotic vacuum cleaner market.

Based on operation mode, the market is segmented into self-drive and remote control. Self-drive segment is dominating the market as the people countries such as Germany, U.K., France and Italy are more inclined towards automation based products.

Based on charging type, the market is segmented into manual charging and automatic charging. Manual charging is dominating the segment as the automatic charging technique has not penetrated into the market as compared to manual charging.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into electronic stores, e-commerce, retail stores, supermarket/hypermarkets and others. Electronics stores are dominating the market as the people prefer live expertise present in store.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, institutional and industrial. Residential is dominating the market as home infrastructure is increasing in the Europe region.

The Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market.

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market.

