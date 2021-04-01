Europe Semiconductor IP Market Analysis by Top Players, Size, Share and Forecast to 2027

Semiconductor IP can be defined as IP cores which enable faster designing of logic on SoC with integration of pre-made blogs which does not require any verification. Depending on the core it can modified and reused.

Regular developments in IP core manufacturing technologies have enabled providers to increase product range with different specifications. New developments have also increased security and ease of implementation of IP cores. This factor will in turn increase the customer base for the companies.

Semiconductor IP market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 1,778.68 million by 2027. Rapid adoption for instant customizing designing blocks on SoC is expected to be the driving factor for this market.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Europe Semiconductor IP market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry. With the utilization of few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating persuasive Europe Semiconductor IP market report is commenced with the expert advice.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the report are Rambus.com, Dolphin Design, Xilinx, Arm Limited, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Siemens, Synopsys, Inc., Imagination Technologies Limited, CEVA, Inc., ACHRONIX SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATIO, Faraday Technology Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor, VeriSilicon, Digital Core Design, Dream Chip Technologies GmbH, eMemory Technology Inc., Wave Computing, Inc. among other players domestic and global. Semiconductor IP market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Europe Semiconductor IP Market

Semiconductor IP market is segmented on the basis of type, form, IP source, channel and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into the market is segmented into CPU SIP, wired SIP, GPU SIP, memory SIP, DSP SIP, library SIP, infrastructure SIP, digital SIP, analog SIP, wireless SIP and others. CPU SIP is dominating the segment due to wide use across the globe due to growing computational operations. For instance, ccording to Synopsis Inc. around 40% market share is for CPU SIP amongst all SIP.

Based on form, the market is segmented into soft form and hard form. Soft form is dominating the form segment in Europe region due to customization features before, during and after implementation. Soft form also offer reusable IP core feature.

Based on IP source, the market is segmented into licensing and royalty. Licensing is dominating the segment considering not many big companies are present in the region for IP cores, whereas multiple small companies present in the region are licensed based.

Based on channel, the market is segmented into direct sources and internet catalogue. Direct sources are dominating the channel segment as customers prefer to directly associate with IP provider than engaging with internet catalogues. For instance, companies like Cadence, Synopsys Inc. and Siemens are growing their revenue through direct sources channel.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into automotive, telecom, consumer electronics, industrial, defense, commercial, medical and others. Automotive is dominating the end user segment considering Europe region is known for automotive manufacturing facilities. However, telecom is dominating the segment with new communication technologies like 5G and RF are rapidly adopted by population.

Country Level Analysis

The Europe Semiconductor IP market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Europe Semiconductor IP market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Europe Semiconductor IP market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Europe Semiconductor IP market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Europe Semiconductor IP Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Europe Semiconductor IP market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Europe Semiconductor IP market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Europe Semiconductor IP market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

