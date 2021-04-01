Europe Smart Lighting Market Trends, Share, Competitive Dynamics, Demand, Key Players – Forecast 2026

The smart lighting is one of the most important lighting solutions for providing solution for both indoor and outdoor purposes with latest advanced technology products such as LEDs, Luminaires, fluorescent bulbs and others. The smart lighting is used to offer better energy efficiency as compared to traditional incandescent and halogen options. The main purpose is to deliver durability in terms of breakage resistant and largely immune to vibrations. The smart lighting offers a wide range of applications in street roadways, tunnel & bridges, architectural, commercial, office lighting, projection lighting.

Europe smart lighting market is expected to reach million by 2026 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 22.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Europe Smart Lighting market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry. With the utilization of few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating persuasive Europe Smart Lighting market report is commenced with the expert advice.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Some of the major players operating in this market Philips Lighting Holding B.V. , Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. , Hafele, Honeywell International Inc., Cree, Inc. , Digital Lumens, Inc., OSRAM GmbH., Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Legrand SA, Seiko Epson Corporation, Encelium technologies, Virtual Extension, Zumtobel Group AG, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Syska LED and Beam Labs B.V.and among others.

Segmentation : Global Europe Smart Lighting Market

On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. The hardware is sub- segmented into lights & luminaires, relay units and lighting controls. The lights & luminaires is further sub- segmented into smart bulbs and fixtures. The smart bulbs again sub-segmented into fluorescent lamps (FL) and compact fluorescent lamps (CFL). The lighting controls is sub-segmented into switches & dimmers, LED drivers, sensors and gateways. The switches & dimmers are further sub-segmented into switches, 2manual switches and dimmers. The switches are further sub-segmented into electronic switches. The dimmers are further sub-segmented into wired dimmers and wireless dimmers. The software is sub-segmented into cloud based and local/web-based. The services are sub-segmented into installation services, design & engineering and post-installation services. In 2019, hardware segment is growing at the highest CAGR and expected to reach USD million in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of installation type, the market is segmented into new installation and retrofit installation. In 2019, retrofit installation segment is growing at the highest CAGR and expected to reach USD in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of communication technology, the market is segmented into wired technology and wireless technology. The wired technology is sub-segmented into power-line communication, wired hybrid protocols, digital addressable lighting interface and power over Ethernet. The wireless technology is sub-segmented into ZIGBEE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, wireless hybrid protocols, EnOcean and 6lowpan. In 2019, wired technologies are growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of application type, the market is segmented into outdoor application and indoor application. The outdoor application is sub-segmented into roadways & highways, public places and architectural. The indoor application is sub-segmented into commercial, residential and industrial. The roadway & highway is sub-segmented into street & roadways, highways and tunnels & bridges. The commercial is sub-segmented into office lighting, projection lighting, retail and hospitality. In 2019, residential segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Country Level Analysis

The Europe Smart Lighting market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Europe Smart Lighting market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Europe Smart Lighting market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Europe Smart Lighting market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Europe Smart Lighting Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Europe Smart Lighting market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Europe Smart Lighting market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Europe Smart Lighting market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

