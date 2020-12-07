Rugged Display Market to Have Neutral Impact Due to COVID-19 Spread | Key Driver, Trend with Top Key Players

According to our latest market study on “Military Rugged Display Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product (Smartphones and Handheld Computers, Laptops and Notebooks, Avionics Display, Vehicle Mounted Computer, and Panel PC and Mission Critical Computer), Display Size (Less than 10 Inches, 10–15 Inches, and More than 15 Inches), Screen Type (Touchscreen and Non-Touchscreen), Resolution (High Definition and Full High Definition), and Users (Air Forces, Naval Forces, and Land Forces),” the market was valued at US$ 1,537.21 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,647.30 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The military rugged display market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The market growth in this region is majorly driven by the growing implementation of advanced military rugged display and extensive government investments in the US defense sector. In addition, the presence of major market players such as Aydin Displays, Curtiss-Wright Corp, and General Micro Systems Inc., and reduction in the total cost of ownership (TCO) are among other factors supporting the market growth in North America. Further, the market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is majorly driven by increasing defense budgets and mounting military aircraft modernization efforts.

In October 2019, Hatteland Technology and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KONGSBERG), together, received the contract to deliver 21.5-inch and 32-inch panel computers for military applications. Through Hatteland’s products, the contract confers strategic and tactical advantages to UK submarines and Type 45 Destroyers, the US Coast Guard’s ECDIS (Electronic Chart Display and Information System), and the US Navy’s Littoral Combat Ships. In October 2018, the defense solutions division of Curtiss-Wright optimized its range of advanced video display units (AVDU), high-resolution rugged LCD touch screen with software-configurable capabilities to enhance flexibility and usability. Since video cameras and sensors are increasingly integrated into military airborne platforms, video displays progressively play an important role in determining mission success. Such product developments and collaboration strategies implemented by the companies lead to the growth of the global market.

During the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, the growth outlook of military rugged display in all the major geographic regions is estimated to be quite positive. However, the market growth is likely to slow down during 2020–2021 due to disruptions in global businesses caused by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak; to contain the spread of the virus, all major countries in Europe, APAC, and North America are imposing strict restrictions on business activities and the movement of goods and people. These factors are adversely affecting both supply and demand for various components and parts design ed for military applications.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Military Rugged Display Market

The recent COVID-19 pandemic crisis is adversely affecting the world and is continuing to shatter several countries. Until the outbreak, the defense industry was experiencing substantial growth in terms of production and services; however, the crisis is disrupting the supply chain and manufacturing of defense products equipment.

The defense manufacturing industry is heavily dependent on manual labor, and it is experiencing a lack of labors in respective manufacturing facilities due to the lockdown regulations in many countries across the world. Major defense spenders allocate close to or over 2% of their GDP, a significant amount, to defense. However, several governments are deprioritizing defense spending owing to the emergence of pandemic. Also, governments of many countries are investing in the activities that may help control the spread of the virus. This factor is restricting the production of various defense equipment, thereby hindering the growth of military rugged display market.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Military Rugged Display Market Research include: Advanced Embedded Solutions Ltd, Assured Systems Ltd, Aydin Displays, Crystal Group, Inc., General Digital Corporation, Hatteland Technology AS, Neuro Logic Systems, Inc., Winmate Inc., ZMicro, Inc. and CP Technologies LLC

The Military Rugged Display Market Company Profiles are individually represented for all major participants

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

