Europe Volumetric Video Market Applications, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Growth, Challenges, Business Trends and Forecast 2026

Volumetric video is the process which captures the object irrespective whether it’s a 2D or 3D object whether it’s a static or a moving object, it can also be a location. For moving 3D objects, it requires motion sensing techniques and for static, it is done using imaging. Imaging of 2D or a 3D object is done by using In-depth sensors, which can be directly placed at the body of the object or it can be scanned through using 360 degree cameras. Mesh based and point based scanning is widely used for detailed 3D images, particularly in video games in order to provide a real time imaging to the character. Adding to it, in-depth sensors and 360 degree camera view are processed in a computing engine for implementation of AR or VR or other client based applications, namely sports, entertainment and others.

Europe volumetric video market is projected to register a CAGR of 26.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Microsoft, Intel Corporation, RealView Imaging Ltd, 8i Limited, LightSpace Technologies, Facebook, Google, The Coretec Group Inc, Voxon Photonics, Jaunt, Inc, Omnivor, Inc, Hammerhead, Unity Technologies, HypeVR Technology, OTOY Inc., Stereolabs and others.

Segmentation : Global Europe Volumetric Video Market

Europe volumetric video market is segmented into two notable segments which are volumetric capture and application.

On the basis of volumetric capture, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Hardware segment is sub segmented into processing unit and camera unit. In 2019, hardware segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In January 2015, NASA announced that it will use holographic projections from Microsoft’s HoloLens to explore Mars. It helps the scientist to just wear the HoloLens and walk on the surface of mars in form of hologram projection. HoloLens takes the direct feed of volumetric video capture from rover present on the mars and it projects the holographic image using HoloLens which is just like walking on the surface of mars.

On basis of application, the global volumetric video market is segmented into signage and advertisement, sports events and entertainment, medical, education and training, and others. In 2015, Ralph Lauren used holographic projection of women models walking at the water surface. Fashion show happened in Central park Cherry Hill, New York. In which holographic models walked at the surface of the lake. It used volumetric capture of the models and projected it over the lake.



Country Level Analysis

The Europe Volumetric Video market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Europe Volumetric Video market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Europe Volumetric Video market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Europe Volumetric Video market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Europe Volumetric Video Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Europe Volumetric Video market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Europe Volumetric Video market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Europe Volumetric Video market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

