Laminate Flooring Market Key Drivers, Business Insights, Trends And Forecast 2027 Tarkett USA & Canada, Power Dekor, AFI Licensing LLC, Kastamonu Entegre, Krono Original, EGGER Group

Laminate flooring market will expect to grow at a rate of 5.20% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2027. Laminate flooring market report analyses the growth, which is currently being owed to the prevalence of inexpensive product as compared to solid hardwood, engineered wood and stone floor coverings.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries Group, Inc., CLASSEN, Tarkett USA & Canada, Power Dekor, AFI Licensing LLC, Kastamonu Entegre, Krono Original., Formica Group, Nature-Flooring, Samling Group of Companies, Mannington Mills, Inc., EGGER Group, SWISS KRONO AG, ALSAPAN Siège social, Der International Flooring Co., Ltd, KAINDL FLOORING GMBH, MeisterWerke Schulte GmbH, Hamberger Industriewerke GmbH., ROBINA FLOORING SDN. BHD., among other.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Increasing usage in commercial as well as residential sector, prevalence of cost effective and low maintenance product, rising preferences of wood based floorings, surging level of investment for the development of real estate sector are some of the factors that will accelerate the growth of the laminate flooring market in the forecast period of 2021-2027. Growing urbanization and industrialisation will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the laminate flooring market in the above mentioned forecast period.

High cost or raw material will hinder the growth of the laminate flooring market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Laminate Flooring Market Country Level Analysis

Laminate flooring market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country type, product and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the laminate flooring market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the laminate flooring market due to the large market share of U.S. in the availability of aerospace and defense equipment as well as other associated infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest growth rate due to the establishment of assembling facilities for aircrafts in this region.

Table Of Contents: Laminate Flooring Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Global Laminate Flooring Market Scope and Market Size

Laminate flooring market is segmented on the basis of type, product and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, laminate flooring market is segmented into high-density fiberboard laminated flooring and medium-density fiberboard laminated flooring.

Laminate flooring market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities and niches into multiple applications. The application segment for laminate flooring market includes residential, commercial and industrial.

Based on product, laminate flooring market is segmented into hard flooring and soft flooring. Hard flooring has been further segmented into stone, ceramic, hardwood, vinyl and wooden laminates. Soft flooring has been further segmented into carpets, mats and rugs.

