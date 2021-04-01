Construction Equipment Rental Market 2021 Analysis Report with Highest CAGR and Major Players like || United Rentals, Inc., Herc Holdings Inc., Ashtead Group plc., AKTIO Corporation

Construction equipment rental market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 139.93 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.70% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2027.

Brief Overview on Construction Equipment Rental Market

The growth in the building and drilling exercises, generally in arising nations is the essential determinant stimulating the business for building equipment rental. The expansion of innovative technology including digital assistance for automatic assistance supplements, equipment assistance tracking, and mapping characteristics have persisted an ongoing inclination inside the industry. The enactment measures of construction machinery are progressing in the rental aids due to the technological augmentations rendered by the primary equipment operators. The sensitivity of the construction enterprise to commercial slowdown will act as the restraint for the growth.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are United Rentals, Inc., Herc Holdings Inc., Ashtead Group plc., AKTIO Corporation., LOXAM company, Kanamoto Co., Ltd., NISHIO RENT ALL CO., LTD., H&E Equipment Services, Inc., NIKKEN CORPORATION, Cramo Plc, Ramirent Plc, and Maxim Crane Works, L.P. among other.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Construction Equipment Rental Market Country Level Analysis

Construction equipment rental market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, equipment type and product type as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is evolving, this increment is associated to the advancing architecture and construction ventures, notably in India and China, copulated with boosting expenses from indigenous and international investors in the province is anticipated to stimulate the Asia-Pacific (APAC) business through the forecast interval.

Global Construction Equipment Rental Market Scope and Market Size

Construction equipment rental market is segmented on the basis of equipment type and product type. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of equipment type, the construction equipment rental market is segmented into earthmoving, material handling, and road building & concrete.

On the basis of product type, the construction equipment rental market is segmented into backhoes, excavators, loaders, crawler dozers, cranes, concrete pumps, compactors, transit mixers, concrete mixers, and others.

