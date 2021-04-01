Global Light Vehicles Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecasts

Light Vehicles report contains a deep knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are while explaining the drivers and restraints of the market which is derived from SWOT analysis. Significant industry trends, estimations of market size and market share are analyzed and discussed in this report. Analysis of existing major challenges faced by the business and the probable future challenges that the business may have to face while operating in this market are also taken into account. The market research data included in this Light Vehicles report is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models.

Global Light Vehicles Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR forecast to 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of innovations and advancements in the technology utilized in the products.

Market Drivers:

Increased concerns regarding the environment and demand for fuel-efficient and durable vehicles is expected to be one of the major factors driving the market growth

Growing advancements in the technology used resulting in innovative product launches that are highly fuel-efficient without compensating on the designated carry load

Market Restraints:

Low return on investment on these commercial vehicles due to their high costs

Geographical Breakdown and Analysis:

This relevant study includes a thorough reference of vivid geographical spectrum, highlighting crucial elements such as notable growth hotspots, vendor investments pertaining to advertising and promotion, product and service portfolio expansion, technological milestones and consequent customer reactions.

The report broadly segregates this market into specific regional pockets comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa.

Further in the report, readers are offered high end market relevant details bordering sales performance and profit generation across specific geographical region.

Besides analyzing investment returns across each geographical pocket, the report also proceeds with unravelling minute details on customer behavior, purchase tendencies as well as swift transitions in choices, based on which frontline players may re-assess growth objectives for long-term stability.

Market Segmentation

Global Light Vehicles Market By Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Leading Players operating in the Light Vehicles Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Toyota Motor Corporation;

Volkswagen AG;

HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP;

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles;

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.;

Groupe Renault;

Nissan; and others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

To comprehend Global Light Vehicles market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Light Vehicles market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Key Market Competitors: Light Vehicles Industry

Few of the major competitors currently working in the light vehicles market are Toyota Motor Corporation; Volkswagen AG; HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Groupe Renault; Nissan; Groupe PSA; Zhejiang Geely Holding Group; ASHOK LEYLAND; suzuki motor corporation; Tata Motors and MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION.

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Tata Motors announced the launch of “Nex-Gen ULTRA” vehicles range from Intermediate & Light Commercial Vehicles. This launch of vehicles range is expected to significantly improve the market share of Tata Motors in the light vehicles.

In September 2017, ASHOK LEYLAND announced that they are planning to launch a new light commercial vehicle model in every six months till the year 2020. This decision of presenting new models is expected to expand the product portfolio of the company and is expected to be parallel with the growth strategy of the company.

