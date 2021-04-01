Global White Wine Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2024

White wine can be made from red as well as white grapes, since grape juice is almost colorless after its extraction. In the context of China-US trade war and COVID-19 epidemic, it will have a big influence on this market. White Wine Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

In this report, the global White Wine market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2024.

The report firstly introduced the White Wine basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include:

E&J Gallo Winey

Constellation Brands

Pernod-Ricard

The Wine Group

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE)

Diageo

Accolade Wines

Casella Family Brands

Grupo Penaflor

Caviro Distillerie

Vina Concha y Toro

Castel Group

Trinchero Family Estates

Great Wall

Yantai Changyu Group

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Dry White Wine

Semi-sweet White Wine

Sweet White Wine

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of White Wine for each application, including-

Household

Commercial

Table of Contents

Part I White Wine Industry Overview

Chapter One White Wine Industry Overview

1.1 White Wine Definition

1.2 White Wine Classification Analysis

1.2.1 White Wine Main Classification Analysis

1.2.2 White Wine Main Classification Share Analysis

1.3 White Wine Application Analysis

1.3.1 White Wine Main Application Analysis

1.3.2 White Wine Main Application Share Analysis

1.4 White Wine Industry Chain Structure Analysis

1.5 White Wine Industry Development Overview

1.5.1 White Wine Product History Development Overview

1.5.1 White Wine Product Market Development Overview

1.6 White Wine Global Market Comparison Analysis

1.6.1 White Wine Global Import Market Analysis

1.6.2 White Wine Global Export Market Analysis

1.6.3 White Wine Global Main Region Market Analysis

1.6.4 White Wine Global Market Comparison Analysis

1.6.5 White Wine Global Market Development Trend Analysis

Chapter Two White Wine Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

2.1 Upstream Raw Materials Analysis

2.1.1 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost

2.1.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of White Wine Analysis

2.2 Down Stream Market Analysis

2.2.1 Down Stream Market Analysis

2.2.2 Down Stream Demand Analysis

2.2.3 Down Stream Market Trend Analysis

….. continued

