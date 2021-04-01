Global Horn Antennas Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

A horn antenna or microwave horn is an antenna that consists of a flaring metal waveguide shaped like a horn to direct radio waves in a beam. Horns are widely used as antennas at UHF and microwave frequencies, above 300 MHz. In the context of China-US trade war and COVID-19 epidemic, it will have a big influence on this market. Horn Antennas Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).
The major players profiled in this report include:
A-Info
Advanced Microwave Components
Cernex Inc
ETL Systems
Fairview Microwave
L-3 Narda-ATM
Pasternack Enterprises Inc
Penn Engineering
SAGE Millimeter
The Waveguide Solution
Vector Telecom
……
The end users/applications and product categories analysis:
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
Twistable Waveguide
Seamless Non-Twistable
Non-Twistable
……
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Horn Antennas for each application, including-
WR137/WG14/R70
WR112/WG15/R84
WR90/WG16/R100
WR75/WG17/R120
