Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Trends and Vendors Analysis after Covid-19 Pandemic Opportunities Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends 2021-2028

According to Data Bridge Market Research the artificial intelligence in healthcare market is growing due to the improvement in technology which leads to the reduction in the hardware cost, increasing partnership and collaborations between the healthcare firms rise in the number of patient’s large and complex data sheets needs to be maintained which is fulfilled with the introduction of artificial intelligence and rise in the need of the improved health care services due to the rise in the imbalance between the health workforce and patients will help to uplift the growth of the market.

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is forecasted to grow at 50.37% with factors such as rising demand for the reduction of healthcare cost is propelling the growth of the market.

Artificial intelligence in healthcare market has shown an exceptional penetration in developed economies such as the U.S. and Canada due to the implementation of next gen technologies in the region such as Artificial intelligence.

Key Market Competitors: Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM, Google, Microsoft, , General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Medtronic, CloudMedx Inc., Imagia Cybernetics Inc., Precision Health Intelligence, LLC., Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Scenario

Now the question is which are the regions that artificial intelligence in health care market should target? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in Asia-Pacific artificial intelligence in healthcare market and the market leaders targeting China, India, South Korea and japan to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

The artificial intelligence in healthcare market is becoming more competitive every year with companies like the Alliance for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare entering the market space in 2019. The Data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market.

New Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Developments in 2019

In August 2019, Wipro Limited announced the launch of three edge artificial intelligence powered by Intel Xeon scalable processor. The solutions provided by artificial intelligence system are Pipe sleuth, that helps in eliminating the manual review and coding of videos scanning, surface crack detection that helps to detect cracks in the building, roads, pavements and bridges, medical imaging that used to detect abnormalities in medical X-rays and CT scans.

In January 2019, Capgemini, announced the launch of Perform AI, that will helps many organization in achieving and sustaining business outcomes. It can perform many functions such as helps in scaling the business throughout the organization, augmenting workforce by empowering people, assist, augment and automate operations among others.

Scope of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC), U.A.E, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, Rest of middle East and Africa (MEA).

All country based analysis of the artificial intelligence in healthcare market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of offering the market is segmented into hardware, software, services. Based on technology the market is segmented into machine learning, natural language processing, context- aware computing and computer vision. Based on applications the market is segmented into robot- assisted surgery, virtual nursing assistant, administrative workflow assistance, fraud detection, dosage error reduction, clinical trial participant identifier and preliminary diagnosis. Based on end-user application the market is segmented into patient data and risk analysis, inpatient care & hospital management, medical imaging & diagnostics, lifestyle management & monitoring, virtual assistant, drug discovery, research, healthcare assistance robots, precision medicine, emergency room & surgery, wearables and mental health. The end-users covered for the report are hospitals and providers, patients, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and healthcare payers.

Artificial intelligence is a unique function which is specialized to analyses human cognitive functions using software and algorithm. Without any human intervention it can perform many tasks easily. These tools are used by surgeons and professionals to procure various diseases such as cancer, neurology and cardiology. In many processes artificial intelligence is beneficial such as diagnosis process, treatment protocol development, drug development, personalized medicine among others.

Key Pointers Covered in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Healthcare Outcomes

Market Cost of Care Analysis

Regulatory Framework and Changes

Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

Market Shares in different regions

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market upcoming applications

market innovators study

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Research Methodology: Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

