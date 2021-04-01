NORTH AMERICA OTOSCOPE DEVICES MARKET 2020:GROWTH OUTLOOK AND OPPORTUNITIES BY KEY PLAYERS WELCH ALLYN FOLLOWED BY AMERICAN DIAGNOSTIC CORPORATION, HEINE USA LTD AND KIRCHNER & WILHELM GMBH + CO. KG

North America Otoscope Devices Market is expected to reach USD 236.56 million by 2025 from USD 175.03 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increase in ENT related diseases and increase of the global medical tourism. On the other hand, less-acceptance by audiologist may hinder the growth of the market.

Key Points: North America Otoscope Devices Market

North America otoscope device market is dominated by Welch Allyn followed by American Diagnostic Corporation, Heine USA LTD and Kirchner & Wilhelm GmbH + Co. KG

Pocket otoscope market is expected to dominate the North America otoscope.

The Otoscope devices market in the North America region is leading in U.S.

Market Segmentation: North America Otoscope Devices Market

The North America otoscope devices market is segmented on the basis of product, portability, type, mobility, application and end user, distribution channel and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

North America otoscope devices market is segmented based on product into three notable segments; pocket otoscope, full size otoscope, video otoscope. The Otoscope devices market is dominated by pocket otoscope with and is expected to grow with the same trend in the forecast period 2018-2025.

Based on portability, North America otoscope devices market is segmented into three notable segments; wall-mounted, hand-held and standalone.

The North America otoscope devices market is segmented based on type into two notable segments wired and wireless.

The North America otoscope devices market is segmented based on mobility into two notable segments rigid and flexible.

The North America otoscope devices market is segmented based on application into two notable segments surgical, diagnosis and other. In 2018, the diagnosis segment is expected to dominate the market.

The North America otoscope devices market is segmented based on end user into three notable segments hospitals, clinics, ENT centre. In 2018, the hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market with around 55.0% market share.

The North America otoscope devices market is segmented based on distribution channel into three notable segments direct tender and retail. In 2018, the direct tender segment is expected to dominate the market.

Key Drivers: North America Otoscope Devices Market

North America is the growing market for Otoscope devices due to growing awareness regarding ENT disease

