Global Piriformis Syndrome Treatment Market Is Expected To Expand At An Impressive Rate By 2027 With Leading Players Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Endo International Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Omron Healthcare, Sanofi

Global piriformis syndrome treatment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing with the healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period.

The major players covered in the piriformis syndrome treatment market are Bayer AG, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Endo International Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Omron Healthcare, Sanofi, Miracle Stretch, LLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and Aurobindo Pharma among others.

Segmenattion:Global Piriformis Syndrome Treatment Market

Piriformis syndrome treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment, end-users and distribution channel.

Based on treatment, the piriformis syndrome treatment market is segmented into medication, physical therapy, osteopathic manipulative treatment (OMT), prolotherapy, surgery and others

On the basis of end-users, the piriformis syndrome treatment market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the piriformis syndrome treatment market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy.

Global Piriformis Syndrome Treatment Market Drivers:

Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The growth of piriformis syndrome treatment market is anticipated by the high prevalence of piriformis syndrome and rise in the focus on piriformis syndrome treatment. In addition, increase patient awareness level, availability of the treatment options and adoption of sedentary life-style are some of the influencing factors for the growth of piriformis syndrome treatment market. The market for piriformis syndrome treatment is majorly hampered by limited revenue opportunities and high treatment cause.

