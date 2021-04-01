Smart Robot Market 2021 are explored with Leading Players Bluefin Robotics, GeckoSystems, BLUE FROG ROBOTICS, AIBrain, Brain Corp, CloudMinds

Market Scenario of the Smart Robot Market:

Smart robots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on smart robots market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

A smart robot is a computerized reasoning (AI) system that is capable of learning from its environment and situation, its knowledge, and producing its skills in light of that extensive learning. Smart robots are used for scientific, industrial and even individual use. In addition, smart robots are uncommonly designed to handle industrial applications.

Global Smart Robot Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing adoption of autonomous robots for professional services.

Emerging technological advancements in the field of robotics.

Increasing demand towards AI-based solutions.

High initial investment and maintenance costs.

Global Smart Robot Market key factors:

Business description – A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

Major products and services – A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

Global Smart Robot Market Segmentation:

The global smart robot market is based on component, industrial application, Service Application and geography.

Based on component, the global smart robot market is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment is further sub segmented into sensor, actuator, power source, control system/controller and others (body material and other electronic, electrical, and mechanical components).

Based on industrial application, the global smart robot market is segmented into automotive, electronics, food and beverages and others.

Based on service application, the global smart robot market is segmented into personal and professional. Personal segment is further sub segmented into domestic, entertainment and others. The professional segment is further sub segmented into defense & security, field, medical, underwater, logistics, telepresence, inspection & maintenance and others.

Based on geography, the global smart robot market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Rivalry:

Top Players: Geckosystems, SoftBank, iRobot, KUKA, ABB, Hanson Robotics, Amazon.com, Honda Motor, FANUC, YASKAWA ELECTRIC, OMRON Adept Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Intuitive Surgical, Aethon, Rethink Robotics, Bluefin Robotics, GeckoSystems, BLUE FROG ROBOTICS, AIBrain, Brain Corp, CloudMinds, Energid Technologies, Furhat Robotics, H2O.ai, IBM, Liquid Robotics, Neurala, NVIDIA, Oxbotica among others.

**For the data Information by region, company/ manufacturers, type and application, 2018 Is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, The prior year has been considered.*

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

