Global SATCOM on the Move Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Satcom on the Move (SOTM), or satellite communications on the move, is a phrase used in the context of mobile satellite technology, specifically relating to military ground vehicles, Maritime and Airborne platforms. In the context of China-US trade war and COVID-19 epidemic, it will have a big influence on this market. SATCOM on the Move Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

In this report, the global SATCOM on the Move market is valued at during the period 2020 to 2024.

The report firstly introduced the SATCOM on the Move basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include:

SES

Intelsat

Eutelsat

China Satcom

Thaicom

AsiaSat

APSTAR

Synertone

General Dynamics Mission Systems

Hughes

ViaSat

L3 Technologies

CASIC

Harris

Cobham plc

Comtech Telecommunications Corp

Gilat Satellite Networks

Space Star Technology

Honeywell

……

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Equipment

Service

……

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of SATCOM on the Move for each application, including-

Marine

Land

Air

……

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part I SATCOM on the Move Industry Overview

Chapter One SATCOM on the Move Industry Overview

1.1 SATCOM on the Move Definition

1.2 SATCOM on the Move Classification Analysis

1.2.1 SATCOM on the Move Main Classification Analysis

1.2.2 SATCOM on the Move Main Classification Share Analysis

1.3 SATCOM on the Move Application Analysis

1.3.1 SATCOM on the Move Main Application Analysis

1.3.2 SATCOM on the Move Main Application Share Analysis

1.4 SATCOM on the Move Industry Chain Structure Analysis

