Global DDGS Market Research Report 2024

At the beginning of 2020, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and DDGS industries have also been greatly affected.
In the past few years, the DDGS market experienced a growth of xx, the global market size of DDGS reached xx million $ in 2020, of what is about xx million $ in 2015.
From 2015 to 2019, the growth rate of global DDGS market size was in the range of xxx%. At the end of 2019, COVID-19 began to erupt in China, Due to the huge decrease of global economy; we forecast the growth rate of global economy will show a decrease of about 4%, due to this reason, DDGS market size in 2020 will be xx with a growth rate of xxx%. This is xxx percentage points lower than in previous years.
As of the date of the report, there have been more than 20 million confirmed cases of CVOID-19 worldwide, and the epidemic has not been effectively controlled. Therefore, we predict that the global epidemic will be basically controlled by the end of 2020 and the global DDGS market size will reach xx million $ in 2025, with a CAGR of xxx% between 2020-2025.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers. If you need more information, please contact BisReport
POET
Archer-Daniel Midland
Valero
Pacific Ethanol
Green Plains Inc.
Flint Hills Resources
COFCO Biochemical
SDIC Bio Jilin
CHS Inc
Greenfield Global
Jilin Fuel Alcohol
Alcogroup
CropEnergies
Pannonia Bio
Husky Energy
Ace Ethanol
Envien Group
Manildra Group
United Petroleum
Essentica
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Product Type Segmentation
Ordinary Grade (Protein Content below 30%)
Premium Grade (Protein Content above 30%)
Industry Segmentation
Ruminant Feed
Swine Feed
Poultry Feed
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
Table of Contents
Section 1 DDGS Product Definition
Section 2 Global DDGS Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
2.1 Global Manufacturer DDGS Shipments
2.2 Global Manufacturer DDGS Business Revenue
2.3 Global DDGS Market Overview
2.4 COVID-19 Impact on DDGS Industry
Section 3 Manufacturer DDGS Business Introduction
3.1 POET DDGS Business Introduction
