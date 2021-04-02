Global Wheel Market Research Report 2024

At the beginning of 2020, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Wheel industries have also been greatly affected.

In the past few years, the Wheel market experienced a growth of xx, the global market size of Wheel reached xx million $ in 2020, of what is about xx million $ in 2015.

From 2015 to 2019, the growth rate of global Wheel market size was in the range of xxx%. At the end of 2019, COVID-19 began to erupt in China, Due to the huge decrease of global economy; we forecast the growth rate of global economy will show a decrease of about 4%, due to this reason, Wheel market size in 2020 will be xx with a growth rate of xxx%. This is xxx percentage points lower than in previous years.

As of the date of the report, there have been more than 20 million confirmed cases of CVOID-19 worldwide, and the epidemic has not been effectively controlled. Therefore, we predict that the global epidemic will be basically controlled by the end of 2020 and the global Wheel market size will reach xx million $ in 2025, with a CAGR of xxx% between 2020-2025.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers. If you need more information, please contact BisReport

CITIC Dicastal

Iochpe-Maxion

Superior Industries

Borbet

RONAL GROUP

Alcoa Wheels

Topy Group

Accuride

Lizhong Group

Wanfeng Auto Wheels

Zhengxing Group

Enkei Wheels

Jinfei Kaida Wheel Co.,LTD

Zhongnan Wheel

CEMAX

Jingu Group

Sunrise Wheel

Yueling Wheels

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation

Steel Wheels

Aluminum Wheels

The main type in the global wheel market are steel wheels and aluminum wheels. In 2019, the output of aluminum wheels accounting for 72.47% of the total market.

Industry Segmentation

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global wheels are mainly used in passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, accounting for 81.29% of the total in 2019.

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

