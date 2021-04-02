Global Building and Construction Market in China – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Building and Construction Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Building and Construction industry. The key insights of the report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Building and Constructionmanufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.

4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

5.The report estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Building and Construction industry.

6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out

7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Building and Construction Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Building and Construction as well as some small players. At least 11 companies are included:

* Akzonobel N.V.

* BASF SE

* Nippon Paint Company Ltd.

* PPG Industries Inc.

* Sherwin-Williams Company

* Asian Paints Limited

For complete companies list, please ask for sample pages.

The information for each competitor includes:

* Company Profile

* Main Business Information

* SWOT Analysis

* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Building and Construction market

* Waterborne Coatings

* Powder Coatings

* High-Solids Coatings

* Radiation Cure Coatings

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.

* Application I

* Application II

* Application III

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:

* North America

* South America

* Asia & Pacific

* Europe

* MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, India , ASEAN, Germany, India , UK, India , Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Primary Sources

3.2.2 Secondary Sources

3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Building and Construction Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Building and Construction by Region

8.2 Import of Building and Construction by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade

Chapter 9 Historical and Current Building and Construction in North America (2015-2020)

9.1 Building and Construction Supply

9.2 Building and Construction Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 US

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico

Chapter 10 Historical and Current Building and Construction in South America (2015-2020)

10.1 Building and Construction Supply

10.2 Building and Construction Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru

Chapter 11 Historical and Current Building and Construction in Asia & Pacific (2015-2020)

11.1 Building and Construction Supply

11.2 Building and Construction Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South India

11.5.5 ASEAN

11.5.6 Australia

Chapter 12 Historical and Current Building and Construction in Europe (2015-2020)

12.1 Building and Construction Supply

12.2 Building and Construction Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 India

12.5.3 UK

12.5.4 India

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia

Chapter 13 Historical and Current Building and Construction in MEA (2015-2020)

13.1 Building and Construction Supply

13.2 Building and Construction Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Iran

13.5.3 Israel

13.5.4 South Africa

13.5.5 GCC

13.5.6 Turkey

Chapter 14 Summary for Global Building and Construction (2015-2020)

14.1 Building and Construction Supply

14.2 Building and Construction Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price

Chapter 15 Global Building and Construction Forecast (2020-2025)

15.1 Building and Construction Supply Forecast

15.2 Building and Construction Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 Akzonobel N.V.

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Building and Construction Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Akzonobel N.V.

16.1.4 Akzonobel N.V. Building and Construction Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.2 BASF SE

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Building and Construction Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of BASF SE

16.2.4 BASF SE Building and Construction Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.3 Nippon Paint Company Ltd.

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Building and Construction Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Nippon Paint Company Ltd.

16.3.4 Nippon Paint Company Ltd. Building and Construction Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.4 PPG Industries Inc.

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Building and Construction Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of PPG Industries Inc.

16.4.4 PPG Industries Inc. Building and Construction Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.5 Sherwin-Williams Company

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Building and Construction Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Sherwin-Williams Company

16.5.4 Sherwin-Williams Hempel A/Sreen Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.6 Asian Paints Limited

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Building and Construction Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Asian Paints Limited

16.6.4 Asian Paints Limited Building and Construction Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.7 Hempel A/S

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and Building and Construction Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Hempel A/S

16.7.4 Hempel A/S Building and Construction Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

……

……

