Global Fiberglass Mat Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Fiberglass Mat is one of the most popular forms of reinforcement for non-structural applications. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Fiberglass Mat Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

In this report, the global Fiberglass Mat market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2024.

The report firstly introduced the Fiberglass Mat basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Adfors

Valmiera Glass

Chang Hai

MINGDA

Cixi Oulong

FeiTian Fiberglass

Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Group

Jing Hao Fiberglass

Shandong Tian Rui

Jiangxi Dahua Fiberglass Group

Jiangsu Jiuding New Material

Luobian

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Chopped Strand Mat

Air Laid Mat

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Fiberglass Mat for each application, including-

Construction Industry

Daily Use

