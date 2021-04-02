Global Staffing Agency Software Market Report 2020 Market in BRAZIL Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Staffing Agency Software industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Staffing Agency Software market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.122955107057 from 140.0 million $ in 2014 to 250.0 million $ in 2019, BisReport analysts believe that in the next few years, Staffing Agency Software market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Staffing Agency Software will reach 570.0 million $.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better.
Zoho Recruit
Bullhorn
Avionté
JobAdder
PCRecruiter
AkkenCloud
JobDiva
BrightMove
Crelate Talent
Vincere
Talentnow
TrackerRMS
Safe Computing
Eploy
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Product Type Segmentation
On-premises
Cloud-Based
Industry Segmentation
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
