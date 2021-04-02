Global Polymer Emulsions Market Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

At the beginning of 2020, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Polymer Emulsions industries have also been greatly affected.

In the past few years, the Polymer Emulsions market experienced a growth of 0.0387573640049, the global market size of Polymer Emulsions reached 28300.0 million $ in 2020, of what is about 23400.0 million $ in 2015.

BASF

Dow

Trinseo(Styron)

Akzonobel

Wacker

Celanese

Arkema

Clariant AG

Hexion

Synthomer

DIC Corporation

Dairen Chemical

Omnova Solutions

Nuplex Industries

Sumitomo Chemical

Showa Denko

Lubrizol Corporation

Jiangsu Sunrising

Batf Group

Sinopec Sichuan

Beijing Eastern

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Anhui Wanwei Group

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation

Acrylics

Vinyl Acetate Polymer

SB Latex

Polyurethane Dispersion

Industry Segmentation

Paints & coatings

Adhesives & sealants

Paper & paperboards

Textiles & non-woven

