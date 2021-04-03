﻿Global Halogenated Biocide Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

At the beginning of 2020, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Halogenated Biocide industries have also been greatly affected.

COVID-19 began to erupt in China, Due to the huge decrease of global economy; we forecast the growth rate of global economy will show a decrease of about 4%, due to this reason, Halogenated

As of the date of the report, there have been more than 20 million confirmed cases of CVOID-19 worldwide, and the epidemic has not been effectively controlled. Therefore, we predict that the global epidemic will be basically controlled by the end of 2020 and the

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Section 1: Free——Definition

Lonza

Dow Microbial Control

Troy Corporation

ThorGmbh

Lanxess

Clariant

BASF

AkzoNobel

Nalco Champion

Albemarle

DuPont

Kemira

GE(Baker Hughes)

Bio Chemical

Xingyuan Chemistry

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation

1,2-Dibromo-2,4-dicyanobutane (DBDCB)

2,2-Dibromo-3-nitrilopropionamide (DBNPA)

2-Bromo-2-nitropropane-1,3-diol (BNPD)

3-Iodo-2-propynylbutyl carbamate (IPBC)

3-Iodo-2-propynylbutyl carbamate (IPBC)/Chloroisocyanurates/Chlorothalonil/Halogenated Hydantoins/Iodophors

Industry Segmentation

Papermaking

Metalworking Cutting Fluids

Gas/Oil Drilling Muds/Packer Fluids

Industrial Adhesives

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

