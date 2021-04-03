﻿Global Halogenated Biocide Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

At the beginning of 2020, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Halogenated Biocide industries have also been greatly affected.
COVID-19 began to erupt in China, Due to the huge decrease of global economy; we forecast the growth rate of global economy will show a decrease of about 4%, due to this reason, Halogenated
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers. If you need more information, please contact BisReport
Lonza
Dow Microbial Control
Troy Corporation
ThorGmbh
Lanxess
Clariant
BASF
AkzoNobel
Nalco Champion
Albemarle
DuPont
Kemira
GE(Baker Hughes)
Bio Chemical
Xingyuan Chemistry
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Product Type Segmentation
1,2-Dibromo-2,4-dicyanobutane (DBDCB)
2,2-Dibromo-3-nitrilopropionamide (DBNPA)
2-Bromo-2-nitropropane-1,3-diol (BNPD)
3-Iodo-2-propynylbutyl carbamate (IPBC)
3-Iodo-2-propynylbutyl carbamate (IPBC)/Chloroisocyanurates/Chlorothalonil/Halogenated Hydantoins/Iodophors
Industry Segmentation
Papermaking
Metalworking Cutting Fluids
Gas/Oil Drilling Muds/Packer Fluids
Industrial Adhesives
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
