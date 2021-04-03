Global Hospital Beds Market Research Report 2024

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Hospital Beds industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Hospital Beds market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 4.62% from 1681 million $ in 2014 to 1925 million $ in 2019, BisReport analysts believe that in the next few years, Hospital Beds market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Hospital Beds will reach 2330 million $.

Paramount Bed

Hill-Rom

Stryker

Linet Group

Stiegelmeyer

Joerns

ArjoHuntleigh

France Bed

Pardo

Guldmann

Merivaara

Med-Mizer

Bazhou Greatwall

SjzManyou

HbYangguang

BjKangtuo

Haohan

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation (ABS beds, Stainless steel beds, Alloy bed, Other, )

Industry Segmentation (Psychiatric, General Diseases, Long-term Care, , )

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

