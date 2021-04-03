Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market | Global Industry Trends, Segmentation, Business Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

The global Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market research report, published by Value Market Research, is designed to offer various market framework such as market size, portion, trends, growth path, value and factors that impact the current market dynamics over the forecast period 2020-2027. Most importantly, this report also provides the latest significant strategies adopted by major players along with their market share.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the peripherally inserted central catheters market include AngioDynamic, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, C. R. Bard, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, COOK MEDICAL INC., ICU Medical Inc., Medical Components, Inc., and Medtronic, Inc. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The need for durable central venous access in children with more prominent peripheral veins and patients with a need for 2-4 weeks of intravenous access, or those with pulmonary disease or dysfunction, is the main impetus for market growth. The medical community, constantly on the lookout for a reliable alternative to short-term central venous catheters with a lower risk of complications, will benefit market growth. The increased use of central venous access for patients, especially the pediatric population in acute care, home care, and skilled nursing care, will boost the market growth. The two significant restraints of the PICC market are the risk of infection and the possibility of a malfunction if not properly secured.

The research report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level. Additionally, these tools also give an inclusive assessment of each segment in the global market of peripherally inserted central catheters. The growth and trends of peripherally inserted central catheters industry provide a holistic approach to this study.

Market Segmentation

This section of the peripherally inserted central catheters market report provides detailed data on the segments at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By Product

Power Injected Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters

Conventional Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters

By Design

Single Lumen

Double Lumen

Multiple Lumen

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Catheterization Laboratories

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

