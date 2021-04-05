Global Offshore AUV Market in UK Market Size,Share,Value ,and competitive Landscape 2020

Autonomous Operated Vehicles (AUV) is the unmanned underwater vehicles which are operated without direct human intervention. They are being designed to perform underwater survey missions required in commercial, scientific research, and defense sectors. They are capable of carrying out an entire mission independently and return to the pre-programmed location where the data is collected and analyzed. Autonomous underwater vehicles are used in key application areas in commercial, scientific research, and defense.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Offshore AUV in UK, including the following market information:

UK Offshore AUV Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Offshore AUV Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

UK Offshore AUV Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in UK Offshore AUV Market 2019 (%)

The global Offshore AUV market was valued at 55 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 95 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. While the Offshore AUV market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Offshore AUV manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Offshore AUV production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Offshore AUV Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

UK Offshore AUV Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Shallow AUV (depth up to 100 m)

Medium AUVs (depth up to 1000 m)

Large AUVs (depth more than 1000 m)

UK Offshore AUV Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

UK Offshore AUV Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Defense

Scientific Research

Commercial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Offshore AUV Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Offshore AUV Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Offshore AUV Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total UK Offshore AUV Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Kongsberg Maritime

OceanServer Technology

Teledyne Gavia

Bluefin Robotics

Atlas Elektronik

ISE Ltd

JAMSTEC

ECA SA

SAAB Group

Falmouth Scientific

TABLECONTENT

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Offshore AUV Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Offshore AUV Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Offshore AUV Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Offshore AUV Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Offshore AUV Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Offshore AUV Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Offshore AUV Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Offshore AUV Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Offshore AUV Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 UK Offshore AUV Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 UK Offshore AUV Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Offshore AUV Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 UK Manufacturers Offshore AUV Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore AUV Players in UK

3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Offshore AUV Companies

3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore AUV Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – UK Offshore AUV Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Shallow AUV (depth up to 100 m)

4.1.3 Medium AUVs (depth up to 1000 m)

4.1.4 Large AUVs (depth more than 1000 m)

4.2 By Type – UK Offshore AUV Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – UK Offshore AUV Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – UK Offshore AUV Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – UK Offshore AUV Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – UK Offshore AUV Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – UK Offshore AUV Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – UK Offshore AUV Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – UK Offshore AUV Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – UK Offshore AUV Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – UK Offshore AUV Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Defense

5.1.3 Scientific Research

5.1.4 Commercial

5.2 By Application – UK Offshore AUV Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – UK Offshore AUV Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – UK Offshore AUV Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – UK Offshore AUV Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – UK Offshore AUV Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – UK Offshore AUV Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – UK Offshore AUV Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – UK Offshore AUV Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – UK Offshore AUV Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Kongsberg Maritime

6.1.1 Kongsberg Maritime Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Kongsberg Maritime Business Overview

6.1.3 Kongsberg Maritime Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Kongsberg Maritime Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Kongsberg Maritime Key News

6.2 OceanServer Technology

6.2.1 OceanServer Technology Corporate Summary

6.2.2 OceanServer Technology Business Overview

6.2.3 OceanServer Technology Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 OceanServer Technology Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.2.5 OceanServer Technology Key News

6.3 Teledyne Gavia

6.3.1 Teledyne Gavia Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Teledyne Gavia Business Overview

6.3.3 Teledyne Gavia Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Teledyne Gavia Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Teledyne Gavia Key News

6.4 Bluefin Robotics

6.4.1 Bluefin Robotics Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Bluefin Robotics Business Overview

6.4.3 Bluefin Robotics Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Bluefin Robotics Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Bluefin Robotics Key News

6.5 Atlas Elektronik

6.5.1 Atlas Elektronik Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Atlas Elektronik Business Overview

6.5.3 Atlas Elektronik Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Atlas Elektronik Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Atlas Elektronik Key News

6.6 ISE Ltd

6.6.1 ISE Ltd Corporate Summary

6.6.2 ISE Ltd Business Overview

6.6.3 ISE Ltd Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 ISE Ltd Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.6.5 ISE Ltd Key News

6.7 JAMSTEC

6.6.1 JAMSTEC Corporate Summary

6.6.2 JAMSTEC Business Overview

6.6.3 JAMSTEC Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 JAMSTEC Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.7.5 JAMSTEC Key News

6.8 ECA SA

6.8.1 ECA SA Corporate Summary

6.8.2 ECA SA Business Overview

6.8.3 ECA SA Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 ECA SA Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.8.5 ECA SA Key News

6.9 SAAB Group

6.9.1 SAAB Group Corporate Summary

6.9.2 SAAB Group Business Overview

6.9.3 SAAB Group Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 SAAB Group Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.9.5 SAAB Group Key News

6.10 Falmouth Scientific

6.10.1 Falmouth Scientific Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Falmouth Scientific Business Overview

6.10.3 Falmouth Scientific Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Falmouth Scientific Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Falmouth Scientific Key News

6.11 Tianjin Sublue

6.11.1 Tianjin Sublue Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Tianjin Sublue Offshore AUV Business Overview

6.11.3 Tianjin Sublue Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Tianjin Sublue Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Tianjin Sublue Key News

7 Offshore AUV Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Offshore AUV Production Capacity and Value in UK, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 UK Offshore AUV Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 UK Offshore AUV Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 UK Offshore AUV Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Offshore AUV Manufacturers in UK

7.2.1 UK Key Local Offshore AUV Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 UK Key Local Offshore AUV Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 UK Key Local Offshore AUV Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Offshore AUV Production Sold in UK and Sold Other Than UK by Manufacturers

7.3 Offshore AUV Export and Import in UK

7.3.1 UK Offshore AUV Export Market

7.3.2 UK Offshore AUV Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for UK Offshore AUV Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Offshore AUV Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Offshore AUV Distributors and Sales Agents in UK

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Offshore AUV in UK

Table 2. Top Players in UK, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. UK Offshore AUV Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. UK Offshore AUV Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. UK Offshore AUV Sales by Companies, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. UK Offshore AUV Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Offshore AUV Price (2015-2020) (K USD/Unit)

Table 8. UK Manufacturers Offshore AUV Product Type

Table 9. List of UK Tier 1 Offshore AUV Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore AUV Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Offshore AUV Revenue in UK (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Offshore AUV Revenue in UK (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Offshore AUV Sales in UK (Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Offshore AUV Sales in UK (Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Offshore AUV Revenue in UK, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Offshore AUV Revenue in UK, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Offshore AUV Sales in UK, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Offshore AUV Sales in UK, (Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Kongsberg Maritime Corporate Summary

Table 20. Kongsberg Maritime Offshore AUV Product Offerings

Table 21. Kongsberg Maritime Offshore AUV Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. OceanServer Technology Corporate Summary

Table 23. OceanServer Technology Offshore AUV Product Offerings

Table 24. OceanServer Technology Offshore AUV Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Teledyne Gavia Corporate Summary

Table 26. Teledyne Gavia Offshore AUV Product Offerings

Table 27. Teledyne Gavia Offshore AUV Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Bluefin Robotics Corporate Summary

Table 29. Bluefin Robotics Offshore AUV Product Offerings

Table 30. Bluefin Robotics Offshore AUV Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Atlas Elektronik Corporate Summary

Table 32. Atlas Elektronik Offshore AUV Product Offerings

Table 33. Atlas Elektronik Offshore AUV Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. ISE Ltd Corporate Summary

Table 35. ISE Ltd Offshore AUV Product Offerings

Table 36. ISE Ltd Offshore AUV Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. JAMSTEC Corporate Summary

Table 38. JAMSTEC Offshore AUV Product Offerings

Table 39. JAMSTEC Offshore AUV Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 40. ECA SA Corporate Summary

Table 41. ECA SA Offshore AUV Product Offerings

Table 42. ECA SA Offshore AUV Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 43. SAAB Group Corporate Summary

Table 44. SAAB Group Offshore AUV Product Offerings

Table 45. SAAB Group Offshore AUV Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Falmouth Scientific Corporate Summary

Table 47. Falmouth Scientific Offshore AUV Product Offerings

Table 48. Falmouth Scientific Offshore AUV Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 49. Tianjin Sublue Corporate Summary

Table 50. Tianjin Sublue Offshore AUV Product Offerings

Table 51. Tianjin Sublue Offshore AUV Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 52. Offshore AUV Production Capacity (Units) of Local Manufacturers in UK, 2015-2020

Table 53. Offshore AUV Production (Units) of Local Manufacturers in UK, 2015-2020

Table 54. UK Offshore AUV Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 55. Offshore AUV Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in UK, 2015-2020

Table 56. UK Offshore AUV Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 57. The Percentage of Offshore AUV Production Sold in UK and Sold Other Than UK by Manufacturers

Table 58. The Percentage of Offshore AUV Production Sold in UK and Sold Other Than UK by Manufacturers

Table 59. Dangeguojia Offshore AUV Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 60. Raw Materials and Suppliers

…. continued

