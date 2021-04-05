Global Nitric Acid Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020

At the beginning of 2020, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Nitric Acid industries have also been greatly affected.

In the past few years, the Nitric Acid market experienced a growth of xx, the global market size of Nitric Acid reached 12150.0 million $ in 2020, of what is about xx million $ in 2015.

From 2015 to 2019, the growth rate of global Nitric Acid market size was in the range of xxx%. At the end of 2019, COVID-19 began to erupt in China, Due to the huge decrease of global economy; we forecast the growth rate of global economy will show a decrease of about 4%, due to this reason, Nitric Acid market size in 2020 will be 12150.0 with a growth rate of xxx%. This is xxx percentage points lower than in previous years.

As of the date of the report, there have been more than 20 million confirmed cases of CVOID-19 worldwide, and the epidemic has not been effectively controlled. Therefore, we predict that the global epidemic will be basically controlled by the end of 2020 and the global Nitric Acid market size will reach 14100.0 million $ in 2025, with a CAGR of xxx% between 2020-2025.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers. If you need more information, please contact BisReport

CF Industries Holdings

Yara

EuroChem

URALCHEM

Orica

Nutrien

Acron

SBU Azot

OCI

LSB Industries

Dyno Nobel

CVR Partners

Nutrien

Koch

Shanxi Tianji

Shanxi Xinghua

Yunnan Jiehua

Sinopec (Nanjing)

Sichuan Gold Elephant

Anhui JinHe Industrial

Holitech

Henan Jinkai

Shandong Dier-chem

Liuzhou Chemical

Jiangsu Huachang Chemical

Hongda Chemical

Luguang Chemical

Hualong Ammonium Nitrate

Sichuan Chemical

Fujian Shaohua

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation

Dilute Nitric Acid

Concentrated Nitric Acid

Industry Segmentation

Fertilizer

Explosives

Polyurethanes

Polyamides

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

