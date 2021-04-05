Global Bio Plastic Packaging Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

At the beginning of 2020, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Bio-Plastic Packaging industries have also been greatly affected.
NatureWorks
BASF
Novamont
Futamura
Taghleef Industries
BIOTEC
Jinhui Zhaolong
API
Agrana Starke
Danimer Scientific
Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials
Kaneka
Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester
Mitsubishi Chemical
FKuR Kunststoff
BIO-FED
Biome Bioplastics
GRABIO
CARBIOLICE
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Product Type Segmentation
Starch Blends
PLA
PBAT
Other
The segment of starch blends hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 42%.
Industry Segmentation
Flexible Packaging
Rigid Packaging
The flexible packaging holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 73% of the market share.
