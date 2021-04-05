Global Bio Plastic Packaging Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

At the beginning of 2020, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Bio-Plastic Packaging industries have also been greatly affected.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers. If you need more information, please contact BisReport

NatureWorks

BASF

Novamont

Futamura

Taghleef Industries

BIOTEC

Jinhui Zhaolong

API

Agrana Starke

Danimer Scientific

Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials

Kaneka

Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester

Mitsubishi Chemical

FKuR Kunststoff

BIO-FED

Biome Bioplastics

GRABIO

CARBIOLICE

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation

Starch Blends

PLA

PBAT

Other

The segment of starch blends hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 42%.

Industry Segmentation

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging

The flexible packaging holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 73% of the market share.

