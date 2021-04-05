﻿Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Report 2020

At the beginning of 2020, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) industries have also been greatly affected.

In the past few years, the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market experienced a growth of xx, the global market size of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) reached 10680.0 million $ in 2020, of what is about xx million $ in 2015.

From 2015 to 2019, the growth rate of global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market size was in the range of xxx%. At the end of 2019, COVID-19 began to erupt in China, Due to the huge decrease of global economy; we forecast the growth rate of global economy will show a decrease of about 4%, due to this reason, Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market size in 2020 will be 10680.0 with a growth rate of xxx%. This is xxx percentage points lower than in previous years.

As of the date of the report, there have been more than 20 million confirmed cases of CVOID-19 worldwide, and the epidemic has not been effectively controlled. Therefore, we predict that the global epidemic will be basically controlled by the end of 2020 and the global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market size will reach 12500.0 million $ in 2025, with a CAGR of xxx% between 2020-2025.

Mitsubishi Rayon

Evonik

Dow

Sumitomo Chemical

LG MMA

Asahi Kasei

Arkema

Kuraray

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

BASF

Formosa Plastics

Jilin Petrochemical

Longxin Chemical

Shandong Hongxu

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation

ACH Method

Isobutylene Method

Ethylene Method

Industry Segmentation

Polymethyl Methacrylate

Plastic Additive

Surface Coating

