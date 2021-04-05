﻿Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and forecast 2020

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the 1,3 Butadiene (BD) industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth,

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers. If you need more information, please contact BisReport

Section 1: Free——Definition

Section (2 3): 1200 USD——Manufacturer Detail

Sinopec

TPC Group

Braskem

Shell Chemical

CNPC

FPCC

BASF

ExxonMobil

JSR Corp

Lotte

LyondellBasell

Ineos O&P

LG Chem

Evonik

Section 4: 900 USD——Region Segmentation

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Section (5 6 7): 500 USD——

Product Type Segmentation

Extractive Distillation

Oxidative Dehydrogenation

Industry Segmentation

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Butadiene Rubber (BR)

Styrene Butadiene Latex (SBL)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Adiponitrile

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

Section 8: 400 USD——Trend (2020-2025)

Section 9: 300 USD——Product Type Detail

Section 10: 700 USD——Downstream Consumer

Section 11: 200 USD——Cost Structure

Section 12: 500 USD——Conclusion

Table of Contents:

Section 1 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Product Definition

Section 2 Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Business Revenue

2.3 Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Overview

2.4 COVID-19 Impact on 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Industry

Section 3 Manufacturer 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Business Introduction

3.1 Sinopec 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Business Introduction

3.1.1 Sinopec 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2015-2020

3.1.2 Sinopec 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Business Distribution by Region

3.1.3 Sinopec Interview Record

3.1.4 Sinopec 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Business Profile

3.1.5 Sinopec 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Product Specification

3.2 TPC Group 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Business Introduction

3.2.1 TPC Group 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2015-2020

3.2.2 TPC Group 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Business Distribution by Region

3.2.3 Interview Record

3.2.4 TPC Group 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Business Overview

3.2.5 TPC Group 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Product Specification

3.3 Braskem 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Business Introduction

3.3.1 Braskem 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2015-2020

3.3.2 Braskem 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Business Distribution by Region

3.3.3 Interview Record

3.3.4 Braskem 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Business Overview

3.3.5 Braskem 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Product Specification

3.4 Shell Chemical 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Business Introduction

3.5 CNPC 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Business Introduction

3.6 FPCC 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Business Introduction

…

Section 4 Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Segmentation (Region Level)

4.1 North America Country

4.1.1 United States 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.1.2 Canada 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.2 South America Country

4.2.1 South America 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.3 Asia Country

4.3.1 China 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.3.2 Japan 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.3.3 India 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.3.4 Korea 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.4 Europe Country

4.4.1 Germany 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.4.2 UK 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.4.3 France 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.4.4 Italy 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.4.5 Europe 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.5 Other Country and Region

4.5.1 Middle East 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.5.2 Africa 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.5.3 GCC 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.6 Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Segmentation (Region Level) Analysis 2015-2020

4.7 Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Segmentation (Region Level) Analysis

Section 5 Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

5.1 Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Market Size 2015-2020

5.2 Different 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Product Type Price 2015-2020

5.3 Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Analysis

Section 6 Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

6.1 Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Market Size 2015-2020

6.2 Different Industry Price 2015-2020

6.3 Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Analysis

Section 7 Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

7.1 Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Sales Volume and Share 2015-2020



….continued

