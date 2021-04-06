Global Smart TV Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Smart TV analysis, which studies the Smart TV industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Smart TV will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Smart TV market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 109240 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Smart TV market will register a 1.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 117630 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Smart TV, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Smart TV market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Smart TV companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Smart TV Includes:

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

TCL

Hisense

Sony

Skyworth

Foxconn (Sharp)

Xiaomi

Vizio

Haier

Panasonic

Chonghong

Konka

TOSHIBA

Market Segment by Type, covers:

32 inch

40 inch

42 inch

55 inch

≥60 inch

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Family

Public

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

