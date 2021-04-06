﻿Global 4WD Tractor Market Report 2019

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the 4WD Tractor industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, 4WD Tractor market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of XXX from XXX million $ in 2014 to (2019 Market size XXXX) million $ in 2019, BisReport analysts believe that in the next few years, 4WD Tractor market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the 4WD Tractor will reach (2024 Market size XXXX) million $.

John Deere

New Holland

Kubota

Mahindra

Kioti

CHALLENGER

AGCO

Claas

Case IH

JCB

AgriArgo

Same Deutz-Fahr

Zetor

Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited

Balwan Tractors (Force Motors Ltd.)

Indofarm Tractors

Sonalika International

YTO Group

LOVOL

Zoomlion

Shifeng

Dongfeng farm

Wuzheng

Jinma

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation

Below 100 Engine Horsepower

100-470 Engine Horsepower

Above 470 Engine Horsepower

Industry Segmentation

Agriculture Application

Industrial Application

Other

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

