Global Aluminium Recycling Market , Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

At the beginning of 2020, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Aluminium Recycling industries have also been greatly affected.

In the past few years, the Aluminium Recycling market experienced a growth of xx, the global market size of Aluminium Recycling reached xx million $ in 2020, of what is about xx million $ in 2015.

From 2015 to 2019, the growth rate of global Aluminium Recycling market size was in the range of xxx%. At the end of 2019, COVID-19 began to erupt in China, Due to the huge decrease of global economy; we forecast the growth rate of global economy will show a decrease of about 4%, due to this reason, Aluminium Recycling market size in 2020 will be xx with a growth rate of xxx%. This is xxx percentage points lower than in previous years.

As of the date of the report, there have been more than 20 million confirmed cases of CVOID-19 worldwide, and the epidemic has not been effectively controlled. Therefore, we predict that the global epidemic will be basically controlled by the end of 2020 and the global Aluminium Recycling market size will reach xx million $ in 2025, with a CAGR of xxx% between 2020-2025.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Novelis

Norsk Hydro

Real Alloy

Sigma Group

Constellium

UACJ

Ye Chiu

Raffmetal

Matalco

Kobe Steel

Kaiser Aluminum

Delta Aluminium Industry

Zhejiang Wantai Aluminium

Assan Alüminyum

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation

Aluminum Ingot

Aluminium Flat Rolled Products

Other

The segment of alunminum ingot holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 66%.

Industry Segmentation

Transportation Industry

Packaging Industry

Construction Industry

Electronics Industry

The transportation industry holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 72% of the market share.

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

