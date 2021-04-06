Global Vinyl Tiles Market Report 2020

With the slowdown in world economic growth, Vinyl Tiles industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years,

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers. If you need more information, please contact BisReport

Armstrong

Mannington Mills

Tarkett

NOX Corporation

Hanwha

Shaw

LG Hausys

TOLI

Congoleum

Mohawk

Gerflor

Forbo

Beaulieu

RiL

Metroflor

Milliken

Polyflor

Karndean

Parterre

Snmo LVT

Hailide New Material

Taide Plastic Flooring

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation

Luxury Vinyl Tile

Vinyl Composite Tile

Industry Segmentation

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Section 1 Vinyl Tiles Product Definition

Section 2 Global Vinyl Tiles Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Vinyl Tiles Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Vinyl Tiles Business Revenue

2.3 Global Vinyl Tiles Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Vinyl Tiles Business Introduction

3.1 Armstrong Vinyl Tiles Business Introduction

3.1.1 Armstrong Vinyl Tiles Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2019

3.1.2 Armstrong Vinyl Tiles Business Distribution by Region

3.1.3 Armstrong Interview Record

3.1.4 Armstrong Vinyl Tiles Business Profile

3.1.5 Armstrong Vinyl Tiles Product Specification

….. continued

