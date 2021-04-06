Global Galvanized Iron (GI) Pipes Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2025

At the beginning of 2020, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Galvanized Iron (GI) Pipes industries have also been greatly affected.

In the past few years, the Galvanized Iron (GI) Pipes market experienced a growth of xx, the global market size of Galvanized Iron (GI) Pipes reached xx million $ in 2020, of what is about xx million $ in 2015.

From 2015 to 2019, the growth rate of global Galvanized Iron (GI) Pipes market size was in the range of xxx%. At the end of 2019, COVID-19 began to erupt in China, Due to the huge decrease of global economy; we forecast the growth rate of global economy will show a decrease of about 4%, due to this reason, Galvanized Iron (GI) Pipes market size in 2020 will be xx with a growth rate of xxx%. This is xxx percentage points lower than in previous years.

As of the date of the report, there have been more than 20 million confirmed cases of CVOID-19 worldwide, and the epidemic has not been effectively controlled. Therefore, we predict that the global epidemic will be basically controlled by the end of 2020 and the global Galvanized Iron (GI) Pipes market size will reach xx million $ in 2025, with a CAGR of xxx% between 2020-2025.

