Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

At the beginning of 2020, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of
people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the
world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the
medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly
impacted, and MEMS Probe Cards industries have also been greatly affected.
In the past few years, the MEMS Probe Cards market experienced a growth of xx, the global
market size of MEMS Probe Cards reached 1195.0 million $ in 2020, of what is about xx
million $ in 2015.
From 2015 to 2019, the growth rate of global MEMS Probe Cards market size was in the
range of xxx%. At the end of 2019, COVID-19 began to erupt in China, Due to the huge
decrease of global economy; we forecast the growth rate of global economy will show a
decrease of about 4%, due to this reason, MEMS Probe Cards market size in 2020 will be
1195.0 with a growth rate of xxx%. This is xxx percentage points lower than in previous
years.
As of the date of the report, there have been more than 20 million confirmed cases of
CVOID-19 worldwide, and the epidemic has not been effectively controlled. Therefore, we
predict that the global epidemic will be basically controlled by the end of 2020 and the
global MEMS Probe Cards market size will reach 1660.0 million $ in 2025, with a CAGR of
xxx% between 2020-2025.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross
profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know
about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the
world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and
value, as well as price data.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment,
channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also
cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the
manufacturers. If you need more information, please contact BisReport
Section 1: Definition
Section (2 3): Manufacturer Detail
FormFactor
Micronics Japan (MJC)
Microfriend
Advantest
Technoprobe S.p.A.
Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)
MPI Corporation
SV Probe
Korea Instrument
Feinmetall
Synergie Cad Probe
Will Technology
TSE
TIPS Messtechnik GmbH
Section 4: Region Segmentation
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Section (5 6 7): 500 USD——
Product Type Segmentation
Vertical Probe Cards
Cantilever Probe Cards
Vertical probe card is the main type for MEMS probe cards with 61% of global sales volume.
Industry Segmentation
Memory Devices
Microprocessors
SoC Devices
Other
The memory devices holds an important share in terms of applications, and it is expected to
reach a volume of 86554 (K PIN) by 2025.
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
Section 8: Trend (2020-2025)
Section 9: Product Type Detail
Section 10: Downstream Consumer
Section 11: Cost Structure
Section 12: Conclusion
Table of Contents
Section 1 MEMS Probe Cards Product Definition
Section 2 Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
2.1 Global Manufacturer MEMS Probe Cards Shipments
2.2 Global Manufacturer MEMS Probe Cards Business Revenue
2.3 Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Overview
2.4 COVID-19 Impact on MEMS Probe Cards Industry
Section 3 Manufacturer MEMS Probe Cards Business Introduction
3.1 FormFactor MEMS Probe Cards Business Introduction
3.1.1 FormFactor MEMS Probe Cards Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2015-
2020
3.1.2 FormFactor MEMS Probe Cards Business Distribution by Region
3.1.3 FormFactor Interview Record
3.1.4 FormFactor MEMS Probe Cards Business Profile
3.1.5 FormFactor MEMS Probe Cards Product Specification
3.2 Micronics Japan (MJC) MEMS Probe Cards Business Introduction
3.2.1 Micronics Japan (MJC) MEMS Probe Cards Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit
2015-2020
3.2.2 Micronics Japan (MJC) MEMS Probe Cards Business Distribution by Region
3.2.3 Interview Record
3.2.4 Micronics Japan (MJC) MEMS Probe Cards Business Overview
3.2.5 Micronics Japan (MJC) MEMS Probe Cards Product Specification
3.3 Microfriend MEMS Probe Cards Business Introduction
3.3.1 Microfriend MEMS Probe Cards Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2015-
2020
3.3.2 Microfriend MEMS Probe Cards Business Distribution by Region
3.3.3 Interview Record
3.3.4 Microfriend MEMS Probe Cards Business Overview
3.3.5 Microfriend MEMS Probe Cards Product Specification
3.4 Advantest MEMS Probe Cards Business Introduction
3.5 Technoprobe S.p.A. MEMS Probe Cards Business Introduction
3.6 Japan Electronic Materials (JEM) MEMS Probe Cards Business Introduction
…
Section 4 Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Segmentation (Region Level)
4.1 North America Country
4.1.1 United States MEMS Probe Cards Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020
4.1.2 Canada MEMS Probe Cards Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020
4.2 South America Country
4.2.1 South America MEMS Probe Cards Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020
4.3 Asia Country
4.3.1 China MEMS Probe Cards Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020
4.3.2 Japan MEMS Probe Cards Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020
4.3.3 India MEMS Probe Cards Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020
4.3.4 Korea MEMS Probe Cards Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020
4.4 Europe Country
4.4.1 Germany MEMS Probe Cards Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020
4.4.2 UK MEMS Probe Cards Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020
4.4.3 France MEMS Probe Cards Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020
4.4.4 Italy MEMS Probe Cards Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020
4.4.5 Europe MEMS Probe Cards Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020
4.5 Other Country and Region
4.5.1 Middle East MEMS Probe Cards Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020
4.5.2 Africa MEMS Probe Cards Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020
4.5.3 GCC MEMS Probe Cards Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020
4.6 Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Segmentation (Region Level) Analysis 2015-2020
4.7 Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Segmentation (Region Level) Analysis
Section 5 Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
5.1 Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Market Size 2015-
2020
5.2 Different MEMS Probe Cards Product Type Price 2015-2020
5.3 Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Analysis
Section 6 Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
6.1 Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Market Size 2015-
2020
6.2 Different Industry Price 2015-2020
6.3 Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Analysis
Section 7 Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
7.1 Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Sales Volume and
Share 2015-2020
7.2 Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Analysis
Section 8 MEMS Probe Cards Market Forecast 2020-2025
8.1 MEMS Probe Cards Segmentation Market Forecast (Region Level)
8.2 MEMS Probe Cards Segmentation Market Forecast (Product Type Level)
8.3 MEMS Probe Cards Segmentation Market Forecast (Industry Level)
8.4 MEMS Probe Cards Segmentation Market Forecast (Channel Level)
Section 9 MEMS Probe Cards Segmentation Product Type
9.1 Vertical Probe Cards Product Introduction
9.2 Cantilever Probe Cards Product Introduction
9.3 Vertical probe card is the main type for MEMS probe cards with 61% of global sales
volume. Product Introduction
Section 10 MEMS Probe Cards Segmentation Industry
10.1 Memory Devices Clients
10.2 Microprocessors Clients
10.3 SoC Devices Clients
10.4 Other Clients
10.5 The memory devices holds an important share in terms of applications, and it is
expected to reach a volume of 86554 (K PIN) by 2025. Clients
Section 11 MEMS Probe Cards Cost of Production Analysis
11.1 Raw Material Cost Analysis
11.2 Technology Cost Analysis
11.3 Labor Cost Analysis
11.4 Cost Overview
Section 12 Conclusion
Chart and Figure
Figure MEMS Probe Cards Product Picture from FormFactor
Chart 2015-2020 Global Manufacturer MEMS Probe Cards Shipments (Units)
Chart 2015-2020 Global Manufacturer MEMS Probe Cards Shipments Share
Chart 2015-2020 Global Manufacturer MEMS Probe Cards Business Revenue (Million USD)
Chart 2015-2020 Global Manufacturer MEMS Probe Cards Business Revenue Share
….continued
