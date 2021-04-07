Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Report 2020

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Retail Sourcing and Procurement industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years,

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers. If you need more information, please contact BisReport

Cegid

Epicor Software Corporation

GEP

GT Nexus

IBM Corporation

Ivalua

JDA Software Group

Proactis

SAP SEOracle Corporation

Sciquest

Tradogram

Vroozi

Zycus

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Type Segmentation (Strategic Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Management, Procure-to-Pay, Spend Analysis)

Industry Segmentation (Retail Enterprise, Others, , , )

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Section 1 Retail Sourcing and Procurement Definition

Section 2 Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Major Player Retail Sourcing and Procurement Business Revenue

2.2 Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Overview

2.3 COVID-19 Impact on Retail Sourcing and Procurement Industry

Section 3 Major Player Retail Sourcing and Procurement Business Introduction

3.1 Cegid Retail Sourcing and Procurement Business Introduction

3.1.1 Cegid Retail Sourcing and Procurement Revenue, Growth Rate and Gross profit 2015-2020

3.1.2 Cegid Retail Sourcing and Procurement Business Distribution by Region

3.1.3 Cegid Interview Record

3.1.4 Cegid Retail Sourcing and Procurement Business Profile

3.1.5 Cegid Retail Sourcing and Procurement Specification

….. continued

