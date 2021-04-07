Global  Bicycle helme t Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Bicycle helmet industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Bicycle helmet market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 2.62% from 725 million $ in 2015 to 825 million $ in 2020, BisReport analysts believe that in the next few years, Bicycle helmet market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the Bicycle helmet will reach 980 million $.

This Report covers the manufacturers' data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value.

Vista Outdoor

Dorel

Specialized

Trek Bicycle

Giant

Scott Sports

OGK KABUTO

Mavic

Rudy Project

Gold league of Shenzhen

POC

Foshan cross speed helmet

Orbea

Uvex

One Industries

Guangdong Sen Hai movement

Fox Racing

MET

Tao strategy group

Shenzhen Sheng Hong Sports

Limar

Decathlon

Urge

Locatelli

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation (Mountain helmet, Highway helmet, , , )

Industry Segmentation (Amusement commuter, Match, , , )

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

