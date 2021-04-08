Global Industrial Pump Control Panels Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

From 2015 to 2019, the growth rate of global Industrial Pump Control Panels market size was in the range of %. At the end of 2019, COVID-19 began to erupt in China, Due to the huge decrease of global economy; we forecast the growth rate of global economy will show a decrease of about 4%, due to this reason, Industrial Pump Control Panels market size in 2020 will be xx with a growth rate of %. This percentage points lower than in previous years.
As of the date of the report, there have been more than 20 million confirmed cases of CVOID-19 worldwide, and the epidemic has not been effectively controlled. Therefore, we predict that the global epidemic will be basically controlled by the end of 2020 and the global Industrial Pump Control Panels market size will reach xx million $ in 2025, with a CAGR of xxx% between 2020-2025.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers. If you need more information, please contact BisReport
Grundfos
Xylem
Sulzer
ABB
Siemens
Rockwell Automation
KSB
Ebara
Tsurumi Pump
Zoeller
Franklin Electric
Infiltrator Water Technologies
Eaton
Zenit
Primex
Guangzhou Baiyunpump Group
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Product Type Segmentation
Single Phase
Three Phase
By frequency changer type，three phase is the major used type, with about 62% market share in 2019.
Industry Segmentation
Water & Wastewater
Oil & Gas
Chemical & Petrochemical
Mining
Others (Power Industry, etc.)/By application, water & wastewater is the largest segment, with market share of 8.15% in 2019.
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
