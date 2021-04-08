Chromium(III) Sulfate Market 2021: Top Industrialist Trends and Analysis Forecast Report Till 2027 | SISECAM, Lanxess, Yinhe Chem

“

The report titled Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Chromium(III) Sulfate market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Chromium(III) Sulfate market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Chromium(III) Sulfate market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Chromium(III) Sulfate market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Chromium(III) Sulfate report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2843175/global-chromium-iii-sulfate-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Chromium(III) Sulfate report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Chromium(III) Sulfate market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Chromium(III) Sulfate market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Chromium(III) Sulfate market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Chromium(III) Sulfate market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Chromium(III) Sulfate market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: SISECAM, Lanxess, Yinhe Chem, Brother Tech, Aktyuninsk, Vishnu Chem, Huasheng Chem, Novochrom, Peace Chem, Oxiteno, HEMA Chem, Singhorn Group, Minfeng Chem, Zhenhua Chem, Rock Chemie, Nipon Chem, Diachrome Chem, Dongzheng Chem, Hebei Chromate Chem, Mingyang Chem

Market Segmentation by Product: Organic

Inorganic



Market Segmentation by Application: Leather

Ceramics

Catalyst

Pigment

Other



The Chromium(III) Sulfate Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Chromium(III) Sulfate market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Chromium(III) Sulfate market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Chromium(III) Sulfate market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Chromium(III) Sulfate industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Chromium(III) Sulfate market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Chromium(III) Sulfate market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Chromium(III) Sulfate market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2843175/global-chromium-iii-sulfate-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Chromium(III) Sulfate Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Organic

1.2.3 Inorganic

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Leather

1.3.3 Ceramics

1.3.4 Catalyst

1.3.5 Pigment

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Chromium(III) Sulfate Industry Trends

2.4.2 Chromium(III) Sulfate Market Drivers

2.4.3 Chromium(III) Sulfate Market Challenges

2.4.4 Chromium(III) Sulfate Market Restraints

3 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales

3.1 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Chromium(III) Sulfate Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Chromium(III) Sulfate Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Chromium(III) Sulfate Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Chromium(III) Sulfate Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Chromium(III) Sulfate Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Chromium(III) Sulfate Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Chromium(III) Sulfate Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Chromium(III) Sulfate Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Chromium(III) Sulfate Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Chromium(III) Sulfate Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Chromium(III) Sulfate Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Chromium(III) Sulfate Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Chromium(III) Sulfate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Chromium(III) Sulfate Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Chromium(III) Sulfate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Chromium(III) Sulfate Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Chromium(III) Sulfate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Chromium(III) Sulfate Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Chromium(III) Sulfate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Chromium(III) Sulfate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Chromium(III) Sulfate Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Chromium(III) Sulfate Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Chromium(III) Sulfate Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Chromium(III) Sulfate Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Chromium(III) Sulfate Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Chromium(III) Sulfate Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Chromium(III) Sulfate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Chromium(III) Sulfate Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Chromium(III) Sulfate Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Chromium(III) Sulfate Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Chromium(III) Sulfate Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Chromium(III) Sulfate Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Chromium(III) Sulfate Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Chromium(III) Sulfate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Chromium(III) Sulfate Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Chromium(III) Sulfate Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Chromium(III) Sulfate Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Chromium(III) Sulfate Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Chromium(III) Sulfate Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Chromium(III) Sulfate Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Chromium(III) Sulfate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Chromium(III) Sulfate Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Chromium(III) Sulfate Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Chromium(III) Sulfate Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Chromium(III) Sulfate Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Chromium(III) Sulfate Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Chromium(III) Sulfate Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 SISECAM

12.1.1 SISECAM Corporation Information

12.1.2 SISECAM Overview

12.1.3 SISECAM Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 SISECAM Chromium(III) Sulfate Products and Services

12.1.5 SISECAM Chromium(III) Sulfate SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 SISECAM Recent Developments

12.2 Lanxess

12.2.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

12.2.2 Lanxess Overview

12.2.3 Lanxess Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Lanxess Chromium(III) Sulfate Products and Services

12.2.5 Lanxess Chromium(III) Sulfate SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Lanxess Recent Developments

12.3 Yinhe Chem

12.3.1 Yinhe Chem Corporation Information

12.3.2 Yinhe Chem Overview

12.3.3 Yinhe Chem Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Yinhe Chem Chromium(III) Sulfate Products and Services

12.3.5 Yinhe Chem Chromium(III) Sulfate SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Yinhe Chem Recent Developments

12.4 Brother Tech

12.4.1 Brother Tech Corporation Information

12.4.2 Brother Tech Overview

12.4.3 Brother Tech Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Brother Tech Chromium(III) Sulfate Products and Services

12.4.5 Brother Tech Chromium(III) Sulfate SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Brother Tech Recent Developments

12.5 Aktyuninsk

12.5.1 Aktyuninsk Corporation Information

12.5.2 Aktyuninsk Overview

12.5.3 Aktyuninsk Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Aktyuninsk Chromium(III) Sulfate Products and Services

12.5.5 Aktyuninsk Chromium(III) Sulfate SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Aktyuninsk Recent Developments

12.6 Vishnu Chem

12.6.1 Vishnu Chem Corporation Information

12.6.2 Vishnu Chem Overview

12.6.3 Vishnu Chem Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Vishnu Chem Chromium(III) Sulfate Products and Services

12.6.5 Vishnu Chem Chromium(III) Sulfate SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Vishnu Chem Recent Developments

12.7 Huasheng Chem

12.7.1 Huasheng Chem Corporation Information

12.7.2 Huasheng Chem Overview

12.7.3 Huasheng Chem Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Huasheng Chem Chromium(III) Sulfate Products and Services

12.7.5 Huasheng Chem Chromium(III) Sulfate SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Huasheng Chem Recent Developments

12.8 Novochrom

12.8.1 Novochrom Corporation Information

12.8.2 Novochrom Overview

12.8.3 Novochrom Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Novochrom Chromium(III) Sulfate Products and Services

12.8.5 Novochrom Chromium(III) Sulfate SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Novochrom Recent Developments

12.9 Peace Chem

12.9.1 Peace Chem Corporation Information

12.9.2 Peace Chem Overview

12.9.3 Peace Chem Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Peace Chem Chromium(III) Sulfate Products and Services

12.9.5 Peace Chem Chromium(III) Sulfate SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Peace Chem Recent Developments

12.10 Oxiteno

12.10.1 Oxiteno Corporation Information

12.10.2 Oxiteno Overview

12.10.3 Oxiteno Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Oxiteno Chromium(III) Sulfate Products and Services

12.10.5 Oxiteno Chromium(III) Sulfate SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Oxiteno Recent Developments

12.11 HEMA Chem

12.11.1 HEMA Chem Corporation Information

12.11.2 HEMA Chem Overview

12.11.3 HEMA Chem Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 HEMA Chem Chromium(III) Sulfate Products and Services

12.11.5 HEMA Chem Recent Developments

12.12 Singhorn Group

12.12.1 Singhorn Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Singhorn Group Overview

12.12.3 Singhorn Group Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Singhorn Group Chromium(III) Sulfate Products and Services

12.12.5 Singhorn Group Recent Developments

12.13 Minfeng Chem

12.13.1 Minfeng Chem Corporation Information

12.13.2 Minfeng Chem Overview

12.13.3 Minfeng Chem Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Minfeng Chem Chromium(III) Sulfate Products and Services

12.13.5 Minfeng Chem Recent Developments

12.14 Zhenhua Chem

12.14.1 Zhenhua Chem Corporation Information

12.14.2 Zhenhua Chem Overview

12.14.3 Zhenhua Chem Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Zhenhua Chem Chromium(III) Sulfate Products and Services

12.14.5 Zhenhua Chem Recent Developments

12.15 Rock Chemie

12.15.1 Rock Chemie Corporation Information

12.15.2 Rock Chemie Overview

12.15.3 Rock Chemie Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Rock Chemie Chromium(III) Sulfate Products and Services

12.15.5 Rock Chemie Recent Developments

12.16 Nipon Chem

12.16.1 Nipon Chem Corporation Information

12.16.2 Nipon Chem Overview

12.16.3 Nipon Chem Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Nipon Chem Chromium(III) Sulfate Products and Services

12.16.5 Nipon Chem Recent Developments

12.17 Diachrome Chem

12.17.1 Diachrome Chem Corporation Information

12.17.2 Diachrome Chem Overview

12.17.3 Diachrome Chem Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Diachrome Chem Chromium(III) Sulfate Products and Services

12.17.5 Diachrome Chem Recent Developments

12.18 Dongzheng Chem

12.18.1 Dongzheng Chem Corporation Information

12.18.2 Dongzheng Chem Overview

12.18.3 Dongzheng Chem Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Dongzheng Chem Chromium(III) Sulfate Products and Services

12.18.5 Dongzheng Chem Recent Developments

12.19 Hebei Chromate Chem

12.19.1 Hebei Chromate Chem Corporation Information

12.19.2 Hebei Chromate Chem Overview

12.19.3 Hebei Chromate Chem Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Hebei Chromate Chem Chromium(III) Sulfate Products and Services

12.19.5 Hebei Chromate Chem Recent Developments

12.20 Mingyang Chem

12.20.1 Mingyang Chem Corporation Information

12.20.2 Mingyang Chem Overview

12.20.3 Mingyang Chem Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Mingyang Chem Chromium(III) Sulfate Products and Services

12.20.5 Mingyang Chem Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Chromium(III) Sulfate Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Chromium(III) Sulfate Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Chromium(III) Sulfate Production Mode & Process

13.4 Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Chromium(III) Sulfate Sales Channels

13.4.2 Chromium(III) Sulfate Distributors

13.5 Chromium(III) Sulfate Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2843175/global-chromium-iii-sulfate-industry

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/