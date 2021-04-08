Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Diebold Nixdorf, NCR, GRG Banking

“

The report titled Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Diebold Nixdorf, NCR, GRG Banking, Hitachi, Synkey Group, Fujitsu, OKI, Nautilus Hyosung, Keba

Market Segmentation by Product: On-site ATM

Off-site ATM

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Banking

Retail



The Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 On-site ATM

1.2.3 Off-site ATM

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Banking

1.3.3 Retail

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Market Restraints

3 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales

3.1 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Diebold Nixdorf

12.1.1 Diebold Nixdorf Corporation Information

12.1.2 Diebold Nixdorf Overview

12.1.3 Diebold Nixdorf Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Diebold Nixdorf Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Products and Services

12.1.5 Diebold Nixdorf Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Diebold Nixdorf Recent Developments

12.2 NCR

12.2.1 NCR Corporation Information

12.2.2 NCR Overview

12.2.3 NCR Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 NCR Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Products and Services

12.2.5 NCR Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 NCR Recent Developments

12.3 GRG Banking

12.3.1 GRG Banking Corporation Information

12.3.2 GRG Banking Overview

12.3.3 GRG Banking Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 GRG Banking Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Products and Services

12.3.5 GRG Banking Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 GRG Banking Recent Developments

12.4 Hitachi

12.4.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hitachi Overview

12.4.3 Hitachi Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Hitachi Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Products and Services

12.4.5 Hitachi Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Hitachi Recent Developments

12.5 Synkey Group

12.5.1 Synkey Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Synkey Group Overview

12.5.3 Synkey Group Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Synkey Group Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Products and Services

12.5.5 Synkey Group Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Synkey Group Recent Developments

12.6 Fujitsu

12.6.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

12.6.2 Fujitsu Overview

12.6.3 Fujitsu Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Fujitsu Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Products and Services

12.6.5 Fujitsu Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Fujitsu Recent Developments

12.7 OKI

12.7.1 OKI Corporation Information

12.7.2 OKI Overview

12.7.3 OKI Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 OKI Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Products and Services

12.7.5 OKI Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 OKI Recent Developments

12.8 Nautilus Hyosung

12.8.1 Nautilus Hyosung Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nautilus Hyosung Overview

12.8.3 Nautilus Hyosung Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Nautilus Hyosung Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Products and Services

12.8.5 Nautilus Hyosung Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Nautilus Hyosung Recent Developments

12.9 Keba

12.9.1 Keba Corporation Information

12.9.2 Keba Overview

12.9.3 Keba Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Keba Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Products and Services

12.9.5 Keba Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Keba Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Distributors

13.5 Contactless ATM (Cardless ATM) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

