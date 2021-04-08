Engineered Thermoplastics Market Analysis Report, Region, Application, Trends, Competitive Market Share and Forecast to 2027 | Changchun, BASF, Sabic

“
The report titled Global Engineered Thermoplastics Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Engineered Thermoplastics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Engineered Thermoplastics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Engineered Thermoplastics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Engineered Thermoplastics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Engineered Thermoplastics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Engineered Thermoplastics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Engineered Thermoplastics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Engineered Thermoplastics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Engineered Thermoplastics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Engineered Thermoplastics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Engineered Thermoplastics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Changchun, BASF, Sabic, DuBay Polymer, Ticona (Celanese), DuPont, Kanghui, Mitsubishi, HNEC, WinTech, Toray, BlueStar, Yizheng (Sinopec), Blueridge, Shinkong, DSM, Sipchem, Nan Ya, Heshili
Market Segmentation by Product: PBT Compounds
PET Compounds
PCT Compounds
Market Segmentation by Application: Shoes
Automotive
Tire
Sports equipment
The Engineered Thermoplastics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Engineered Thermoplastics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Engineered Thermoplastics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Engineered Thermoplastics market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Engineered Thermoplastics industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Engineered Thermoplastics market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Engineered Thermoplastics market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Engineered Thermoplastics market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Engineered Thermoplastics Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 PBT Compounds
1.2.3 PET Compounds
1.2.4 PCT Compounds
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Shoes
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Tire
1.3.5 Sports equipment
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.36 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Engineered Thermoplastics Industry Trends
2.4.2 Engineered Thermoplastics Market Drivers
2.4.3 Engineered Thermoplastics Market Challenges
2.4.4 Engineered Thermoplastics Market Restraints
3 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Sales
3.1 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Engineered Thermoplastics Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Engineered Thermoplastics Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Engineered Thermoplastics Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Engineered Thermoplastics Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Engineered Thermoplastics Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Engineered Thermoplastics Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Engineered Thermoplastics Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Engineered Thermoplastics Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Engineered Thermoplastics Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Engineered Thermoplastics Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Engineered Thermoplastics Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Engineered Thermoplastics Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Engineered Thermoplastics Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Engineered Thermoplastics Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Engineered Thermoplastics Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Engineered Thermoplastics Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Engineered Thermoplastics Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Engineered Thermoplastics Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Engineered Thermoplastics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Engineered Thermoplastics Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Engineered Thermoplastics Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Engineered Thermoplastics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Engineered Thermoplastics Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Engineered Thermoplastics Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Engineered Thermoplastics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Engineered Thermoplastics Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Engineered Thermoplastics Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Engineered Thermoplastics Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Engineered Thermoplastics Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Engineered Thermoplastics Sales by Type (2016-2028)
8.2.2 Europe Engineered Thermoplastics Revenue by Type (2016-2028)
8.3 Europe Engineered Thermoplastics Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Engineered Thermoplastics Sales by Application (2016-2028)
8.3.2 Europe Engineered Thermoplastics Revenue by Application (2016-2028)
8.4 Europe Engineered Thermoplastics Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Engineered Thermoplastics Sales by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.2 Europe Engineered Thermoplastics Revenue by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Engineered Thermoplastics Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Engineered Thermoplastics Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Engineered Thermoplastics Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Engineered Thermoplastics Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Engineered Thermoplastics Sales by Type (2016-2029)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Engineered Thermoplastics Revenue by Type (2016-2029)
9.3 Asia Pacific Engineered Thermoplastics Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Engineered Thermoplastics Sales by Application (2016-2029)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Engineered Thermoplastics Revenue by Application (2016-2029)
9.4 Asia Pacific Engineered Thermoplastics Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Engineered Thermoplastics Sales by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Engineered Thermoplastics Revenue by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Engineered Thermoplastics Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Engineered Thermoplastics Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Engineered Thermoplastics Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Engineered Thermoplastics Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Engineered Thermoplastics Sales by Type (2016-20210)
10.2.2 Latin America Engineered Thermoplastics Revenue by Type (2016-20210)
10.3 Latin America Engineered Thermoplastics Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Engineered Thermoplastics Sales by Application (2016-20210)
10.3.2 Latin America Engineered Thermoplastics Revenue by Application (2016-20210)
10.4 Latin America Engineered Thermoplastics Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Engineered Thermoplastics Sales by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.2 Latin America Engineered Thermoplastics Revenue by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Engineered Thermoplastics Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Engineered Thermoplastics Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Engineered Thermoplastics Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Engineered Thermoplastics Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Engineered Thermoplastics Sales by Type (2016-20211)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Engineered Thermoplastics Revenue by Type (2016-20211)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Engineered Thermoplastics Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Engineered Thermoplastics Sales by Application (2016-20211)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Engineered Thermoplastics Revenue by Application (2016-20211)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Engineered Thermoplastics Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Engineered Thermoplastics Sales by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Engineered Thermoplastics Revenue by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Changchun
12.1.1 Changchun Corporation Information
12.1.2 Changchun Overview
12.1.3 Changchun Engineered Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Changchun Engineered Thermoplastics Products and Services
12.1.5 Changchun Engineered Thermoplastics SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Changchun Recent Developments
12.2 BASF
12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.2.2 BASF Overview
12.2.3 BASF Engineered Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 BASF Engineered Thermoplastics Products and Services
12.2.5 BASF Engineered Thermoplastics SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 BASF Recent Developments
12.3 Sabic
12.3.1 Sabic Corporation Information
12.3.2 Sabic Overview
12.3.3 Sabic Engineered Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Sabic Engineered Thermoplastics Products and Services
12.3.5 Sabic Engineered Thermoplastics SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Sabic Recent Developments
12.4 DuBay Polymer
12.4.1 DuBay Polymer Corporation Information
12.4.2 DuBay Polymer Overview
12.4.3 DuBay Polymer Engineered Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 DuBay Polymer Engineered Thermoplastics Products and Services
12.4.5 DuBay Polymer Engineered Thermoplastics SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 DuBay Polymer Recent Developments
12.5 Ticona (Celanese)
12.5.1 Ticona (Celanese) Corporation Information
12.5.2 Ticona (Celanese) Overview
12.5.3 Ticona (Celanese) Engineered Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Ticona (Celanese) Engineered Thermoplastics Products and Services
12.5.5 Ticona (Celanese) Engineered Thermoplastics SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Ticona (Celanese) Recent Developments
12.6 DuPont
12.6.1 DuPont Corporation Information
12.6.2 DuPont Overview
12.6.3 DuPont Engineered Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 DuPont Engineered Thermoplastics Products and Services
12.6.5 DuPont Engineered Thermoplastics SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 DuPont Recent Developments
12.7 Kanghui
12.7.1 Kanghui Corporation Information
12.7.2 Kanghui Overview
12.7.3 Kanghui Engineered Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Kanghui Engineered Thermoplastics Products and Services
12.7.5 Kanghui Engineered Thermoplastics SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Kanghui Recent Developments
12.8 Mitsubishi
12.8.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information
12.8.2 Mitsubishi Overview
12.8.3 Mitsubishi Engineered Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Mitsubishi Engineered Thermoplastics Products and Services
12.8.5 Mitsubishi Engineered Thermoplastics SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Mitsubishi Recent Developments
12.9 HNEC
12.9.1 HNEC Corporation Information
12.9.2 HNEC Overview
12.9.3 HNEC Engineered Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 HNEC Engineered Thermoplastics Products and Services
12.9.5 HNEC Engineered Thermoplastics SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 HNEC Recent Developments
12.10 WinTech
12.10.1 WinTech Corporation Information
12.10.2 WinTech Overview
12.10.3 WinTech Engineered Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 WinTech Engineered Thermoplastics Products and Services
12.10.5 WinTech Engineered Thermoplastics SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 WinTech Recent Developments
12.11 Toray
12.11.1 Toray Corporation Information
12.11.2 Toray Overview
12.11.3 Toray Engineered Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Toray Engineered Thermoplastics Products and Services
12.11.5 Toray Recent Developments
12.12 BlueStar
12.12.1 BlueStar Corporation Information
12.12.2 BlueStar Overview
12.12.3 BlueStar Engineered Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 BlueStar Engineered Thermoplastics Products and Services
12.12.5 BlueStar Recent Developments
12.13 Yizheng (Sinopec)
12.13.1 Yizheng (Sinopec) Corporation Information
12.13.2 Yizheng (Sinopec) Overview
12.13.3 Yizheng (Sinopec) Engineered Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Yizheng (Sinopec) Engineered Thermoplastics Products and Services
12.13.5 Yizheng (Sinopec) Recent Developments
12.14 Blueridge
12.14.1 Blueridge Corporation Information
12.14.2 Blueridge Overview
12.14.3 Blueridge Engineered Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Blueridge Engineered Thermoplastics Products and Services
12.14.5 Blueridge Recent Developments
12.15 Shinkong
12.15.1 Shinkong Corporation Information
12.15.2 Shinkong Overview
12.15.3 Shinkong Engineered Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Shinkong Engineered Thermoplastics Products and Services
12.15.5 Shinkong Recent Developments
12.16 DSM
12.16.1 DSM Corporation Information
12.16.2 DSM Overview
12.16.3 DSM Engineered Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 DSM Engineered Thermoplastics Products and Services
12.16.5 DSM Recent Developments
12.17 Sipchem
12.17.1 Sipchem Corporation Information
12.17.2 Sipchem Overview
12.17.3 Sipchem Engineered Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Sipchem Engineered Thermoplastics Products and Services
12.17.5 Sipchem Recent Developments
12.18 Nan Ya
12.18.1 Nan Ya Corporation Information
12.18.2 Nan Ya Overview
12.18.3 Nan Ya Engineered Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Nan Ya Engineered Thermoplastics Products and Services
12.18.5 Nan Ya Recent Developments
12.19 Heshili
12.19.1 Heshili Corporation Information
12.19.2 Heshili Overview
12.19.3 Heshili Engineered Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Heshili Engineered Thermoplastics Products and Services
12.19.5 Heshili Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Engineered Thermoplastics Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Engineered Thermoplastics Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Engineered Thermoplastics Production Mode & Process
13.4 Engineered Thermoplastics Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Engineered Thermoplastics Sales Channels
13.4.2 Engineered Thermoplastics Distributors
13.5 Engineered Thermoplastics Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
