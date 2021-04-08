PET Compounds Market Outlook, Size, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Projection to 2027 | Indorama Ventures(TH), DAK Americas(US), M&G Chemicals(CA)

“

The report titled Global PET Compounds Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PET Compounds market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PET Compounds market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PET Compounds market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PET Compounds market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PET Compounds report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PET Compounds report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PET Compounds market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PET Compounds market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PET Compounds market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PET Compounds market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PET Compounds market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Indorama Ventures(TH), DAK Americas(US), M&G Chemicals(CA), Far Eastern New Century(TW), JBF(IN), OCTAL Petrochemicals(OM), Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea(IN), Lotte Chemical(KR), SABIC(SA), Nan Ya Plastics(TW), Petroquimica Suape(BR), KoKsan(TR), EIPET(EG), Selenis(PT), NEO GROUP(LT), Polief(RU), Zhejiang Hengyi(CN), Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre(CN), Sanfangxiang Group(CN), Since CR Chemicals(CN), Rongsheng petrochemical(CN), Wankai New Materials(CN), Far Eastern Industry (CN), Zhenbang Fibre(CN)

Market Segmentation by Product: Fiber Grade

Bottle Grade

Film Grade



Market Segmentation by Application: For polyester Fiber

For Container

Film Products

Other



The PET Compounds Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PET Compounds market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PET Compounds market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PET Compounds market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PET Compounds industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PET Compounds market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PET Compounds market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PET Compounds market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 PET Compounds Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PET Compounds Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Fiber Grade

1.2.3 Bottle Grade

1.2.4 Film Grade

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global PET Compounds Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 For polyester Fiber

1.3.3 For Container

1.3.4 Film Products

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global PET Compounds Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global PET Compounds Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global PET Compounds Production by Region

2.3.1 Global PET Compounds Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global PET Compounds Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 PET Compounds Industry Trends

2.4.2 PET Compounds Market Drivers

2.4.3 PET Compounds Market Challenges

2.4.4 PET Compounds Market Restraints

3 Global PET Compounds Sales

3.1 Global PET Compounds Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global PET Compounds Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global PET Compounds Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top PET Compounds Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top PET Compounds Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top PET Compounds Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top PET Compounds Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top PET Compounds Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top PET Compounds Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global PET Compounds Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global PET Compounds Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top PET Compounds Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top PET Compounds Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PET Compounds Sales in 2020

4.3 Global PET Compounds Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top PET Compounds Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top PET Compounds Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PET Compounds Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global PET Compounds Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global PET Compounds Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global PET Compounds Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global PET Compounds Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global PET Compounds Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global PET Compounds Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global PET Compounds Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global PET Compounds Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global PET Compounds Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global PET Compounds Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global PET Compounds Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global PET Compounds Price by Type

5.3.1 Global PET Compounds Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global PET Compounds Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global PET Compounds Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global PET Compounds Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global PET Compounds Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global PET Compounds Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global PET Compounds Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global PET Compounds Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global PET Compounds Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global PET Compounds Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global PET Compounds Price by Application

6.3.1 Global PET Compounds Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global PET Compounds Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America PET Compounds Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America PET Compounds Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America PET Compounds Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America PET Compounds Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America PET Compounds Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America PET Compounds Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America PET Compounds Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America PET Compounds Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America PET Compounds Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America PET Compounds Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America PET Compounds Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America PET Compounds Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe PET Compounds Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe PET Compounds Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe PET Compounds Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe PET Compounds Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe PET Compounds Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe PET Compounds Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe PET Compounds Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe PET Compounds Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe PET Compounds Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe PET Compounds Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe PET Compounds Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe PET Compounds Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific PET Compounds Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific PET Compounds Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific PET Compounds Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific PET Compounds Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific PET Compounds Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific PET Compounds Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific PET Compounds Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific PET Compounds Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific PET Compounds Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific PET Compounds Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific PET Compounds Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific PET Compounds Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America PET Compounds Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America PET Compounds Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America PET Compounds Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America PET Compounds Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America PET Compounds Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America PET Compounds Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America PET Compounds Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America PET Compounds Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America PET Compounds Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America PET Compounds Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America PET Compounds Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America PET Compounds Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa PET Compounds Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa PET Compounds Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa PET Compounds Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa PET Compounds Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa PET Compounds Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa PET Compounds Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa PET Compounds Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa PET Compounds Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa PET Compounds Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa PET Compounds Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa PET Compounds Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa PET Compounds Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Indorama Ventures(TH)

12.1.1 Indorama Ventures(TH) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Indorama Ventures(TH) Overview

12.1.3 Indorama Ventures(TH) PET Compounds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Indorama Ventures(TH) PET Compounds Products and Services

12.1.5 Indorama Ventures(TH) PET Compounds SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Indorama Ventures(TH) Recent Developments

12.2 DAK Americas(US)

12.2.1 DAK Americas(US) Corporation Information

12.2.2 DAK Americas(US) Overview

12.2.3 DAK Americas(US) PET Compounds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 DAK Americas(US) PET Compounds Products and Services

12.2.5 DAK Americas(US) PET Compounds SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 DAK Americas(US) Recent Developments

12.3 M&G Chemicals(CA)

12.3.1 M&G Chemicals(CA) Corporation Information

12.3.2 M&G Chemicals(CA) Overview

12.3.3 M&G Chemicals(CA) PET Compounds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 M&G Chemicals(CA) PET Compounds Products and Services

12.3.5 M&G Chemicals(CA) PET Compounds SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 M&G Chemicals(CA) Recent Developments

12.4 Far Eastern New Century(TW)

12.4.1 Far Eastern New Century(TW) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Far Eastern New Century(TW) Overview

12.4.3 Far Eastern New Century(TW) PET Compounds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Far Eastern New Century(TW) PET Compounds Products and Services

12.4.5 Far Eastern New Century(TW) PET Compounds SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Far Eastern New Century(TW) Recent Developments

12.5 JBF(IN)

12.5.1 JBF(IN) Corporation Information

12.5.2 JBF(IN) Overview

12.5.3 JBF(IN) PET Compounds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 JBF(IN) PET Compounds Products and Services

12.5.5 JBF(IN) PET Compounds SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 JBF(IN) Recent Developments

12.6 OCTAL Petrochemicals(OM)

12.6.1 OCTAL Petrochemicals(OM) Corporation Information

12.6.2 OCTAL Petrochemicals(OM) Overview

12.6.3 OCTAL Petrochemicals(OM) PET Compounds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 OCTAL Petrochemicals(OM) PET Compounds Products and Services

12.6.5 OCTAL Petrochemicals(OM) PET Compounds SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 OCTAL Petrochemicals(OM) Recent Developments

12.7 Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea(IN)

12.7.1 Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea(IN) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea(IN) Overview

12.7.3 Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea(IN) PET Compounds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea(IN) PET Compounds Products and Services

12.7.5 Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea(IN) PET Compounds SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea(IN) Recent Developments

12.8 Lotte Chemical(KR)

12.8.1 Lotte Chemical(KR) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Lotte Chemical(KR) Overview

12.8.3 Lotte Chemical(KR) PET Compounds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Lotte Chemical(KR) PET Compounds Products and Services

12.8.5 Lotte Chemical(KR) PET Compounds SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Lotte Chemical(KR) Recent Developments

12.9 SABIC(SA)

12.9.1 SABIC(SA) Corporation Information

12.9.2 SABIC(SA) Overview

12.9.3 SABIC(SA) PET Compounds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 SABIC(SA) PET Compounds Products and Services

12.9.5 SABIC(SA) PET Compounds SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 SABIC(SA) Recent Developments

12.10 Nan Ya Plastics(TW)

12.10.1 Nan Ya Plastics(TW) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nan Ya Plastics(TW) Overview

12.10.3 Nan Ya Plastics(TW) PET Compounds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Nan Ya Plastics(TW) PET Compounds Products and Services

12.10.5 Nan Ya Plastics(TW) PET Compounds SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Nan Ya Plastics(TW) Recent Developments

12.11 Petroquimica Suape(BR)

12.11.1 Petroquimica Suape(BR) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Petroquimica Suape(BR) Overview

12.11.3 Petroquimica Suape(BR) PET Compounds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Petroquimica Suape(BR) PET Compounds Products and Services

12.11.5 Petroquimica Suape(BR) Recent Developments

12.12 KoKsan(TR)

12.12.1 KoKsan(TR) Corporation Information

12.12.2 KoKsan(TR) Overview

12.12.3 KoKsan(TR) PET Compounds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 KoKsan(TR) PET Compounds Products and Services

12.12.5 KoKsan(TR) Recent Developments

12.13 EIPET(EG)

12.13.1 EIPET(EG) Corporation Information

12.13.2 EIPET(EG) Overview

12.13.3 EIPET(EG) PET Compounds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 EIPET(EG) PET Compounds Products and Services

12.13.5 EIPET(EG) Recent Developments

12.14 Selenis(PT)

12.14.1 Selenis(PT) Corporation Information

12.14.2 Selenis(PT) Overview

12.14.3 Selenis(PT) PET Compounds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Selenis(PT) PET Compounds Products and Services

12.14.5 Selenis(PT) Recent Developments

12.15 NEO GROUP(LT)

12.15.1 NEO GROUP(LT) Corporation Information

12.15.2 NEO GROUP(LT) Overview

12.15.3 NEO GROUP(LT) PET Compounds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 NEO GROUP(LT) PET Compounds Products and Services

12.15.5 NEO GROUP(LT) Recent Developments

12.16 Polief(RU)

12.16.1 Polief(RU) Corporation Information

12.16.2 Polief(RU) Overview

12.16.3 Polief(RU) PET Compounds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Polief(RU) PET Compounds Products and Services

12.16.5 Polief(RU) Recent Developments

12.17 Zhejiang Hengyi(CN)

12.17.1 Zhejiang Hengyi(CN) Corporation Information

12.17.2 Zhejiang Hengyi(CN) Overview

12.17.3 Zhejiang Hengyi(CN) PET Compounds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Zhejiang Hengyi(CN) PET Compounds Products and Services

12.17.5 Zhejiang Hengyi(CN) Recent Developments

12.18 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre(CN)

12.18.1 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre(CN) Corporation Information

12.18.2 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre(CN) Overview

12.18.3 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre(CN) PET Compounds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre(CN) PET Compounds Products and Services

12.18.5 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre(CN) Recent Developments

12.19 Sanfangxiang Group(CN)

12.19.1 Sanfangxiang Group(CN) Corporation Information

12.19.2 Sanfangxiang Group(CN) Overview

12.19.3 Sanfangxiang Group(CN) PET Compounds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Sanfangxiang Group(CN) PET Compounds Products and Services

12.19.5 Sanfangxiang Group(CN) Recent Developments

12.20 Since CR Chemicals(CN)

12.20.1 Since CR Chemicals(CN) Corporation Information

12.20.2 Since CR Chemicals(CN) Overview

12.20.3 Since CR Chemicals(CN) PET Compounds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Since CR Chemicals(CN) PET Compounds Products and Services

12.20.5 Since CR Chemicals(CN) Recent Developments

12.21 Rongsheng petrochemical(CN)

12.21.1 Rongsheng petrochemical(CN) Corporation Information

12.21.2 Rongsheng petrochemical(CN) Overview

12.21.3 Rongsheng petrochemical(CN) PET Compounds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Rongsheng petrochemical(CN) PET Compounds Products and Services

12.21.5 Rongsheng petrochemical(CN) Recent Developments

12.22 Wankai New Materials(CN)

12.22.1 Wankai New Materials(CN) Corporation Information

12.22.2 Wankai New Materials(CN) Overview

12.22.3 Wankai New Materials(CN) PET Compounds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Wankai New Materials(CN) PET Compounds Products and Services

12.22.5 Wankai New Materials(CN) Recent Developments

12.23 Far Eastern Industry (CN)

12.23.1 Far Eastern Industry (CN) Corporation Information

12.23.2 Far Eastern Industry (CN) Overview

12.23.3 Far Eastern Industry (CN) PET Compounds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Far Eastern Industry (CN) PET Compounds Products and Services

12.23.5 Far Eastern Industry (CN) Recent Developments

12.24 Zhenbang Fibre(CN)

12.24.1 Zhenbang Fibre(CN) Corporation Information

12.24.2 Zhenbang Fibre(CN) Overview

12.24.3 Zhenbang Fibre(CN) PET Compounds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Zhenbang Fibre(CN) PET Compounds Products and Services

12.24.5 Zhenbang Fibre(CN) Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 PET Compounds Value Chain Analysis

13.2 PET Compounds Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 PET Compounds Production Mode & Process

13.4 PET Compounds Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 PET Compounds Sales Channels

13.4.2 PET Compounds Distributors

13.5 PET Compounds Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

