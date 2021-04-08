Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Market 2021: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2027 | Invista, Ascend, Solvay

“

The report titled Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Invista, Ascend, Solvay, BASF, Asahi Kasei, Dupont, Radici Group, Shenma, Hua Yang, A. Schulman

Market Segmentation by Product: Isotactic

Atactic

Syndiotactic



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Machinery equipment

Others



The Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Isotactic

1.2.3 Atactic

1.2.4 Syndiotactic

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.4 Machinery equipment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Market Restraints

3 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales

3.1 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Invista

12.1.1 Invista Corporation Information

12.1.2 Invista Overview

12.1.3 Invista Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Invista Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Products and Services

12.1.5 Invista Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Invista Recent Developments

12.2 Ascend

12.2.1 Ascend Corporation Information

12.2.2 Ascend Overview

12.2.3 Ascend Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Ascend Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Products and Services

12.2.5 Ascend Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Ascend Recent Developments

12.3 Solvay

12.3.1 Solvay Corporation Information

12.3.2 Solvay Overview

12.3.3 Solvay Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Solvay Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Products and Services

12.3.5 Solvay Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Solvay Recent Developments

12.4 BASF

12.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.4.2 BASF Overview

12.4.3 BASF Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 BASF Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Products and Services

12.4.5 BASF Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.5 Asahi Kasei

12.5.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

12.5.2 Asahi Kasei Overview

12.5.3 Asahi Kasei Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Asahi Kasei Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Products and Services

12.5.5 Asahi Kasei Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Asahi Kasei Recent Developments

12.6 Dupont

12.6.1 Dupont Corporation Information

12.6.2 Dupont Overview

12.6.3 Dupont Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Dupont Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Products and Services

12.6.5 Dupont Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Dupont Recent Developments

12.7 Radici Group

12.7.1 Radici Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Radici Group Overview

12.7.3 Radici Group Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Radici Group Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Products and Services

12.7.5 Radici Group Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Radici Group Recent Developments

12.8 Shenma

12.8.1 Shenma Corporation Information

12.8.2 Shenma Overview

12.8.3 Shenma Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Shenma Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Products and Services

12.8.5 Shenma Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Shenma Recent Developments

12.9 Hua Yang

12.9.1 Hua Yang Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hua Yang Overview

12.9.3 Hua Yang Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Hua Yang Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Products and Services

12.9.5 Hua Yang Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Hua Yang Recent Developments

12.10 A. Schulman

12.10.1 A. Schulman Corporation Information

12.10.2 A. Schulman Overview

12.10.3 A. Schulman Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 A. Schulman Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Products and Services

12.10.5 A. Schulman Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 A. Schulman Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Distributors

13.5 Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

