﻿Global White Wine Market Report 2020

At the beginning of 2020, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and White Wine industries have also been greatly affected.

In the past few years, the White Wine market experienced a growth of xx, the global market size of White Wine reached xx million $ in 2020, of what is about xx million $ in 2015.

From 2015 to 2019, the growth rate of global White Wine market size was in the range of xxx%. At the end of 2019, COVID-19 began to erupt in China, Due to the huge decrease of global economy; we forecast the growth rate of global economy will show a decrease of about 4%, due to this reason, White Wine market size in 2020 will be xx with a growth rate of xxx%. This is xxx percentage points lower than in previous years.

As of the date of the report, there have been more than 20 million confirmed cases of CVOID-19 worldwide, and the epidemic has not been effectively controlled. Therefore, we predict that the global epidemic will be basically controlled by the end of 2020 and the global White Wine market size will reach xx million $ in 2025, with a CAGR of xxx% between 2020-2025.

This Report covers the manufacturers' data, including: sales volume, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value.

E&J Gallo Winey

Constellation Brands

Pernod-Ricard

The Wine Group

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE)

Diageo

Accolade Wines

Casella Family Brands

Grupo Penaflor

Caviro Distillerie

Vina Concha y Toro

Castel Group

Trinchero Family Estates

Great Wall

Yantai Changyu Group

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation (Dry White Wine, Semi-sweet White Wine, Sweet White Wine, , )

Industry Segmentation (Household, Commercial, , , )

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Section 1 White Wine Product Definition

Section 2 Global White Wine Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer White Wine Sales volumes

2.2 Global Manufacturer White Wine Business Revenue

2.3 Global White Wine Market Overview

2.4 COVID-19 Impact on White Wine Industry

Section 3 Manufacturer White Wine Business Introduction

3.1 E&J Gallo Winey White Wine Business Introduction

3.1.1 E&J Gallo Winey White Wine Sales volumes, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2015-2020

3.1.2 E&J Gallo Winey White Wine Business Distribution by Region

3.1.3 E&J Gallo Winey Interview Record

3.1.4 E&J Gallo Winey White Wine Business Profile

3.1.5 E&J Gallo Winey White Wine Product Specification

3.2 Constellation Brands White Wine Business Introduction

3.2.1 Constellation Brands White Wine Sales volumes, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2015-2020

3.2.2 Constellation Brands White Wine Business Distribution by Region

3.2.3 Interview Record

3.2.4 Constellation Brands White Wine Business Overview

3.2.5 Constellation Brands White Wine Product Specification

3.3 Pernod-Ricard White Wine Business Introduction

3.3.1 Pernod-Ricard White Wine Sales volumes, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2015-2020

3.3.2 Pernod-Ricard White Wine Business Distribution by Region

3.3.3 Interview Record

3.3.4 Pernod-Ricard White Wine Business Overview

3.3.5 Pernod-Ricard White Wine Product Specification

3.4 The Wine Group White Wine Business Introduction

3.4.1 The Wine Group White Wine Sales volumes, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2015-2020

3.4.2 The Wine Group White Wine Business Distribution by Region

3.4.3 Interview Record

3.4.4 The Wine Group White Wine Business Overview

…continued

