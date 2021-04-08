﻿Global UVGI Market Report 2020

At the beginning of 2020, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and UVGI industries have also been greatly affected.

In the past few years, the UVGI market experienced a growth of the global market size of UVGI reached million $ in 2020, of what is about million $ in 2015.

From 2015 to 2019, the growth rate of global UVGI market size was in the range of %. At the end of 2019, COVID-19 began to erupt in China, Due to the huge decrease of global economy; we forecast the growth rate of global economy will show a decrease of about 4%, due to this reason, UVGI market size in

As of the date of the report, there have been more than 20 million confirmed cases of CVOID-19 worldwide, and the epidemic has not been effectively controlled. Therefore, we predict that the global epidemic will be basically controlled by the end of 2020 and the global UVGI market size will reach xx million $ in 2025, with a CAGR of xxx% between 2020-2025.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers. If you need more information, please contact BisReport

Lumalier

Gibbons Group

Ensavior

OZ-AIR

Aeropure UV Systems Pvt

Magneto CleanTech

Alfaa UV

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation

Air Sanitation

Surface Sanitation

Water Sanitation

Industry Segmentation

Hospital

School & Library

Laboratory

Food Manufacturing Plant

Transportation Hub/Pharmaceutical Production/Water & Sewage Treatment

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

Table of Contents

Section 1 UVGI Product Definition

Section 2 Global UVGI Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer UVGI Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer UVGI Business Revenue

2.3 Global UVGI Market Overview

2.4 COVID-19 Impact on UVGI Industry

Section 3 Manufacturer UVGI Business Introduction

3.1 Lumalier UVGI Business Introduction

3.1.1 Lumalier UVGI Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2015-2020

3.1.2 Lumalier UVGI Business Distribution by Region

3.1.3 Lumalier Interview Record

3.1.4 Lumalier UVGI Business Profile

3.1.5 Lumalier UVGI Product Specification

3.2 Gibbons Group UVGI Business Introduction

3.2.1 Gibbons Group UVGI Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2015-2020

3.2.2 Gibbons Group UVGI Business Distribution by Region

3.2.3 Interview Record

3.2.4 Gibbons Group UVGI Business Overview

3.2.5 Gibbons Group UVGI Product Specification

3.3 Ensavior UVGI Business Introduction

3.3.1 Ensavior UVGI Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2015-2020

3.3.2 Ensavior UVGI Business Distribution by Region

3.3.3 Interview Record

3.3.4 Ensavior UVGI Business Overview

3.3.5 Ensavior UVGI Product Specification

3.4 OZ-AIR UVGI Business Introduction

3.5 Aeropure UV Systems Pvt UVGI Business Introduction

3.6 Magneto CleanTech UVGI Business Introduction

…

Section 4 Global UVGI Market Segmentation (Region Level)

4.1 North America Country

4.1.1 United States UVGI Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.1.2 Canada UVGI Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.2 South America Country

4.2.1 South America UVGI Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.3 Asia Country

4.3.1 China UVGI Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.3.2 Japan UVGI Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.3.3 India UVGI Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.3.4 Korea UVGI Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.4 Europe Country

4.4.1 Germany UVGI Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.4.2 UK UVGI Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.4.3 France UVGI Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.4.4 Italy UVGI Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.4.5 Europe UVGI Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.5 Other Country and Region

4.5.1 Middle East UVGI Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.5.2 Africa UVGI Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.5.3 GCC UVGI Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.6 Global UVGI Market Segmentation (Region Level) Analysis 2015-2020

4.7 Global UVGI Market Segmentation (Region Level) Analysis

Section 5 Global UVGI Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

5.1 Global UVGI Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Market Size 2015-2020

5.2 Different UVGI Product Type Price 2015-2020

5.3 Global UVGI Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Analysis

Section 6 Global UVGI Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

6.1 Global UVGI Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Market Size 2015-2020

6.2 Different Industry Price 2015-2020

6.3 Global UVGI Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Analysis

Section 7 Global UVGI Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

7.1 Global UVGI Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Sales Volume and Share 2015-2020

7.2 Global UVGI Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Analysis

Section 8 UVGI Market Forecast 2020-2025

8.1 UVGI Segmentation Market Forecast (Region Level)

8.2 UVGI Segmentation Market Forecast (Product Type Level)

8.3 UVGI Segmentation Market Forecast (Industry Level)

8.4 UVGI Segmentation Market Forecast (Channel Level)

Section 9 UVGI Segmentation Product Type

9.1 Air Sanitation Product Introduction

9.2 Surface Sanitation Product Introduction

9.3 Water Sanitation Product Introduction

Section 10 UVGI Segmentation Industry

10.1 Hospital Clients

10.2 School & Library Clients

10.3 Laboratory Clients

10.4 Food Manufacturing Plant Clients

10.5 Transportation Hub/Pharmaceutical Production/Water & Sewage Treatment Clients

Section 11 UVGI Cost of Production Analysis

11.1 Raw Material Cost Analysis

11.2 Technology Cost Analysis

11.3 Labor Cost Analysis

11.4 Cost Overview

Section 12 Conclusion

