SON (SELF-ORGANIZING NETWORKS) IN THE 5G MARKET BRIEFING 2020: COVID 19 IMPACT AND RECOVERY

SON (Self-Organizing Network) technology minimizes the lifecycle cost of running a mobile network by eliminating manual configuration of network elements at the time of deployment, right through to dynamic optimization and troubleshooting during operation. Besides improving network performance and customer experience, SON can significantly reduce the cost of mobile operator services, improving the OpEx-to-revenue ratio and deferring avoidable CapEx.

To support their LTE and HetNet deployments, early adopters of SON have already witnessed a spate of benefits – in the form of accelerated rollout times, simplified network upgrades, fewer dropped calls, improved call setup success rates, higher end-user throughput, alleviation of congestion during special events, increased subscriber satisfaction and loyalty, and operational efficiencies – such as energy and cost savings, and freeing up radio engineers from repetitive manual tasks.

Although SON was originally developed as an operational approach to streamline cellular RAN (Radio Access Network) deployment and optimization, mobile operators and vendors are increasingly focusing on integrating new capabilities such as self-protection against digital security threats, and self-learning through artificial intelligence techniques, as well as extending the scope of SON beyond the RAN to include both mobile core and transport network segments – which will be critical to address 5G requirements such as end-to-end network slicing. In addition, dedicated SON solutions for Wi-Fi and other access technologies have also emerged, to simplify wireless networking in home and enterprise environments.

Largely driven by the increasing complexity of today’s multi-RAN mobile networks – including network densification and spectrum heterogeneity, as well as 5G NR (New Radio) infrastructure rollouts, global investments in SON technology are expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11% between 2019 and 2022. By the end of 2022, SNS Telecom & IT estimates that SON will account for a market worth $5.5 Billion.

The “SON (Self-Organizing Networks) in the 5G Era: 2019 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the SON and associated mobile network optimization ecosystem, including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, functional areas, use cases, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, mobile operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents revenue forecasts for both SON and conventional mobile network optimization, along with individual projections for 10 SON submarkets, and 6 regions from 2019 till 2030.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

Topics Covered

The report covers the following topics:

SON ecosystem

Market drivers and barriers

Conventional mobile network planning & optimization

Mobile network infrastructure spending, traffic projections and value chain

SON technology, architecture & functional areas

Review of over 30 SON use cases – ranging from automated neighbor relations and parameter optimization to self-protection and cognitive networks

Case studies of 15 commercial SON deployments by mobile operators

Complementary technologies including Big Data, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning

Key trends in next-generation LTE and 5G SON implementations including network slicing, dynamic spectrum management, edge computing, virtualization and zero-touch automation

Regulatory landscape, collaborative initiatives and standardization

SON future roadmap: 2019 – 2030

Profiles and strategies of more than 160 leading ecosystem players including wireless network infrastructure OEMs, SON solution providers and mobile operators

Strategic recommendations for SON solution providers and mobile operators

Market analysis and forecasts from 2019 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

Mobile Network Optimization

SON

Conventional Mobile Network Planning & Optimization

SON Network Segment Submarkets

RAN (Radio Access Network)

Mobile Core

Transport (Backhaul & Fronthaul)

SON Architecture Submarkets

C-SON (Centralized SON)

D-SON (Distributed SON)

SON Access Network Technology Submarkets

2G & 3G

LTE

5G

Wi-Fi & Others

Regional Markets

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin & Central America

Middle East & Africa

North America

Western Europe

Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the SON opportunity?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2022, and at what rate will it grow?

Which regions and countries will see the highest percentage of growth?

How do SON investments compare with spending on traditional mobile network optimization?

What are the practical, quantifiable benefits of SON – based on live, commercial deployments?

How can mobile operators capitalize on SON to ensure optimal network performance, improve customer experience, reduce costs, and drive revenue growth?

What is the status of C-SON and D-SON adoption worldwide?

What are the prospects of artificial intelligence in SON and mobile network automation?

What opportunities exist for SON in mobile core and transport networks?

How can SON ease the deployment of unlicensed and private LTE/5G-ready networks?

What SON capabilities will 5G networks entail?

How does SON impact mobile network optimization engineers?

What is the global and regional outlook for SON associated OpEx savings?

Who are the key ecosystem players, and what are their strategies?

What strategies should SON solution providers and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?

Key Findings

The report has the following key findings:

Based on feedback from mobile operators worldwide, the growing adoption of SON technology has brought about a host of practical benefits for early adopters – ranging from more than a 50% decline in dropped calls and reduction in network congestion during special events by a staggering 80% to OpEx savings of more than 30% and an increase in service revenue by 5-10%.

Based on feedback from mobile operators worldwide, the growing adoption of SON technology has brought about a host of practical benefits for early adopters – ranging from more than a 50% decline in dropped calls and reduction in network congestion during special events by a staggering 80% to OpEx savings of more than 30% and an increase in service revenue by 5-10%.

In addition, SON mechanisms are playing a pivotal role in accelerating the adoption of 5G networks – through the enablement of advanced capabilities such as network slicing, dynamic spectrum management, predictive resource allocation, and the automated of deployment of virtualized 5G network functions.

To better address network performance challenges amidst increasing complexity, C-SON platforms are leveraging an array of complementary technologies – from artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to Big Data technologies and the use of alternative data such as information extracted from crowd-sourcing tools.

In addition to infrastructure vendor and third-party offerings, mobile operator developed SON solutions are also beginning to emerge. For example, Elisa has developed a SON platform based on closed-loop automation and customizable algorithms for dynamic network optimization. Through a dedicated business unit, the Finnish operator offers its in-house SON implementation as a commercial product to other mobile operators.

