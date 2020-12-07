Network Traffic Analysis Solutions Market 2020 : Leading Players Envisioned By The Analysts Forecast 2030p

Network traffic analysis can be defined as a process of recording, reviewing and analyzing network traffic data. This is done to review the network’s performance in terms of security, operations, management and/or general network health monitoring. The admin can perform network traffic analysis either manually or through automated techniques or solutions to review the network traffic statistics and granular level detail. Network traffic analysis can also be used by the hackers/intruders/attackers to analyze the network traffic pattern to find any vulnerability and exploit them. The global network traffic analysis solutions market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025 and reach US$4,985.2 mn by the end of 2025..

Deployment through Cloud to Remain Popular throughout Forecast Period

The global network traffic analysis solutions market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, user type, industry vertical and geography. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. On-premises deployment type is expected to hold the major revenue share owing to their wide adoption across industry vertical. Cloud sub-segment, owing to their increasing adoption is expected to grow at a rapid pace while also capturing considerable market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of user type, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprise (SME) and large enterprise. Based on user type, the large enterprise sub-segment is expected to hold the major share of the market, primarily due to their high pricing and complexity in installation. Based on industry vertical, the market is divided into banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI), government, healthcare, energy & utilities, education, telecom & IT, manufacturing, retail and others (media & entertainment, aerospace & defense, and hospitality). The market on the basis of industry vertical is expected to be dominated by banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI) sub-segment and is projected to grow at rapid pace.

North America to Lead Global Market as Region Shows High Adoption of Software

The global network traffic analysis solutions market is expected to be driven by the North America region. North America is estimated to contribute a major share throughout the forecast period to the overall network traffic analysis solutions market with the U.S. contributing most to the region’s revenue. North America is expected to hold about one third of the global market’s revenue. The presence of major industry players along with high adoption of such software across many verticals is expected to drive the market growth in the region. The presence of necessary internet and communication infrastructure is also expected to bolster the market growth. North America is also helped by the fast growing cyber security market owing to increased cyber-attacks and is expected to be followed by Europe and Asia Pacific in terms of market share.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region for the network traffic analysis solutions market. This growth is accountable from the countries such as China, Japan and India while South East Asian countries with the growing cloud usage are also expected to contribute substantially to the region’s growth

Major players in the network traffic analysis solutions market include GREYCORTEX s.r.o., Genie Networks, Flowmon Networks, Zoho Corporation, Ipswitch, Inc. and Cisco Systems, Inc. Other prominent market players include Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Netreo Inc., Dynatrace LLC and Netmon Inc.

