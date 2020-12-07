Laboratory Shaker Market Higher Growth Rate and Forecast 2019 – 2029

Laboratory Shaker Market: Overview

Laboratory (lab) shakers find use in microbiology, chemistry, molecular biology, biochemistry, clinical diagnostics, and environmental and food sciences. They also find prominent use in drug solubility studies. Their use ensures performance, accuracy, and the reproducibility of results. Over the years, temperature-controlled laboratory mixing equipment has gathered traction in the lab shakers market. Key product categories in the lab shakers market are orbital shakers, reciprocating shakers, rotators and temperature-controlled incubator shaker.

In recent years, key revenue generator segment in the lab shaker market is orbital shakers. They are scalable for the sample size and temperature requirement, and with remarkable accuracy and outstanding reproducibility of tests. Marked flexibility and reliability of temperature-controlled incubator shaker is expected to open new demand avenues in the lab shaker market.

Laboratory Shaker Market: Key Trends

The study on the lab shaker market presents a critical evaluation of the emerging technologies and competitive landscape, and the investment trends that shape the demand and uptake trends. The insights presents an assessment of key growth drivers and challenges for stakeholders, with special focus on disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. It takes a closer look at the industry trends that can change the entry barriers and level of competition in the lab shaker market.

Strides being made in drug making activities and the growing use of lab equipment are key trends bolstering the expansion in the lab shaker market. Moreover, growing use of bacterial and yeast cultures associated with lab procedures in the developing world is a key trend fueling the revenue potential for equipment manufacturers in the lab shakers market. Need for producing repeatable results, chemical extractions in labs have increased substantially, propelling the use of lab results. Growing DNA extractions have boosted the expansion in the lab shaker market. Rise in use of orbital lab shakers in microbiology is spurring substantial prospects.

Laboratory Shaker Market: Competitive Dynamics

The laboratory shaker market is expected to be thronged by a number of players spread across developing and developed world, making the competitive scenario highly fragmented. Top players are leaning on meeting a wide cross-section of demand of end-use applications in the life-sciences industries. They are also focused on offering versatile solutions to consolidate their shares in the lab shaker market. Several manufacturers are unveiling new design features, of which space saving compact designs is crucial. In the coming years, emerging requirements in microbiology will nudge players to ramp up investments in next-gen equipment. Manufacturers in the lab shaker market are increasingly focused on improved precision.

Some of the top players in the lab shaker market are Avantor Inc., Boekel Scientific, Eppendorf AG, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Corning Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Benchmark Scientific Inc., and Thermo Fisher. A number of prominent players are offerin temperature-controlled equipment.

Laboratory Shaker Market: Regional Assessment

Rising use of cell culture processes in labs has imparted developing and developed regions plethora of opportunities in Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. Advances in microbiology in the U.S. are spurring revenue generation in North America lab shaker market. Large leaps being made by molecular biology has fuelled the revenue prospects of lab shakers in Asian economies. Rise in drug making activities has spurred revenue streams in Europe, cementing its revenue potential.

