Biometric Payment Market Sets the Table for Continued Growth | Precise Biometrics, Accenture, Nayax, Mastercard

A study published on Global Biometric Payment Market, includes exploratory survey, qualitative commentary on changing market dynamics with market sizing and estimates for 18+ Global Countries, business segments and applications. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are Thales Group (France), Fingerprint Cards (Sweden), IDEX Biometrics ASA (Norway), Fujitsu (Japan), Accenture (Ireland), Nayax (United States), Mastercard (United States), FingoPay (United Kingdom), Precise Biometrics (Sweden) and Visa, Inc. (United States) etc.

Key Developments in the Market:

On 17 June 2019, a World-leading biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards (Fingerprints) and Giesecke + Devrient Mobile Security, a global mobile security technology company, are collaborating to bring contactless biometric payment cards to the market. The card is featuring Fingerprints’ T-Shape module which is part of the 1300-series. It has ultra-low power consumption and is tailored to be integrated into smartcards using standard processes. The card is featured in the recently announced pilot with Crédit Agricole in France, a top-three European bank.

On 3 October 2019, IDEX Biometrics ASA, the leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions and IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, has entered a worldwide license agreement for use of IDEX’s on-card biometric enrollment intellectual property. Under the terms of the agreement, IDEX has granted IDEMIA a license to use certain IDEX patents in order to develop, manufacture and sell on-card enrollment devices while benefiting from IDEMIA’s biometric card software expertise. and On 20 April 2017, Mastercard unveiled the next generation biometric card, combining chip technology with fingerprints to conveniently and safely verify the cardholder’s identity for in-store purchases.

Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. It also encourages executives and managers to evaluate deeply complementary research metric. The assessments also offer insight into the share and size of various segments in the Biometric Payment market . The scope of the study includes market break-up or segmentation as follows:

Type: Type I, Type II.

Application / End Users: Application I, Application II

The study cites examples of various market development activities and business strategies that Industry players are taking to overcome economic slowdown and to match demand supply gap.

Extracts from Table of Content

…………………….

Chapter 4 Global Biometric Payment Market Landscape (2015-2026)

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5 Biometric Payment Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

Chapter 6 Biometric Payment Market Sizing & Estimates by Revenue, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.1.3. Mexico

6.1.4. North America by Type [Type I, Type II]

6.1.5 North America by Application [Application I, Application II]

6.2. South America

6.2.1. Brazil

6.2.2. Argentina

6.2.3. Rest of South America

6.2.4. South America by Type [Type I, Type II]

6.2.5 South America by Application [Application I, Application II

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. Japan

6.3.3. India

6.3.4. South Korea

6.3.5. Taiwan

6.3.6. Australia

6.3.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.3.8 Asia Pacific by Type [Type I, Type II]

6.3.9. Asia Pacific by Application [Application I, Application II]

6.4. Europe

6.4.1. Germany

6.4.2. France

6.4.3. Italy

6.4.4. United Kingdom

6.4.5. BeNeLux

6.4.6. Rest of Europe

6.4.7 Europe by Type [Type I, Type II]

6.4.8. Europe by Application [Application I, Application II]

6.5. MEA

6.5.1. Middle East

6.5.2. Africa

…………………continued

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

